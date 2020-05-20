Photo by Karen Fried

Online screen shot of the National Honor Society event. (* indicates new inductee): Left to right, Row 1: Principal Nancy Gulbranson, *Olivia Mendez, *Kelsey Bratland, *Rachel Krenzke; Row 2: *Jacob Myrah, *Addison Deschler, Jacine Johanningmeier, Carter Bratland; Row 3: Amelia Solum, Spring Grove Chapter of the NHS advisor Julianne Lile, and Superintendent Rachel Udstuen.