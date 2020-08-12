By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A calm, cool Friday night with a sunset as a backdrop finally saw the Spring Grove High School Class of 2020 attend its outdoor graduation ceremony on Aug. 7.
The long-awaited night for graduates started with families on the football field, graduates lined up and everyone in attendance wearing masks and socially distanced.
Graduates marched in to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance,” then sat with their families in “pods.”
The first speaker was salutatorian Alex Deters. He started his speech with an anecdote about ramen noodles and said the class of 2020 “devoured the strangeness of the year,” just as the ramen noodles were devoured.
“Every sole member of this class will be leaving with their own set of tools,” he said.
Honor student Elena Myrah cited the tremendous support from the community and thanked everyone for coming during “weird and uncertain times.” She gave thanks to teachers and staff for their dedication this year.
Myrah added though the future is uncertain, the class of 2020 is moving forward with a positive attitude.
“We have a bright future ahead of us,” she said. “The pandemic has shaped every one of us to understand how big our role in society is.”
Honor student Jacine Johanningmeier described the class of 2020 as “jokesters, laughers, hard workers,” and said growing up in Spring Grove was a unique opportunity because they were able to form “unbreakable friendships.”
She recounted stories of the class in their formative years and said they will have those memories for a lifetime.
“As we move forward, may we allow these times to feel our passions instead of our fears...” she said. “When we are a chapter in a history textbook, the world will look around know we were here ... We are the class of 2020.”
Final speaker and valedictorian was Amelia Solum, who said her class showed a lot of “Lion pride” this year. They also accepted the change and challenge of doing things differently.
“We know how to find the bright side. I know for a fact this class will manage just fine, with grace and grit and great attitude,” she said. “I’m proud of our class for being optimistic...”
Solum also cited the convertible parade on May 31 and reiterated the words teachers and staff used to describe the class of 2020: strong, resilient, fun-loving and kind.
“The future looks bright for this class of 2020,” she added. “We were born for this moment and we are victorious.”
Superintendent Rachel Udstuen presented the seniors and said the unprecedented times were interesting. No other senior class has had graduation like this, had a convertible parade, was never tardy for the fourth quarter of school, got to stay in their pajamas during the school day or had Governor Tim Walz address them directly and assure them “the sacrifice they made was keeping people safe and will not be forgotten.”
“Upheavals of tradition make for beautiful moments,” Udstuen concluded. “2020 is very much your year.”
Retired principal Nancy Gulbranson read the presentation of diplomas. Each row walked up one at a time, waited for their name to be called and then walked on stage to “elbow bump” Udstuen, pick up their diploma and then “elbow bump” school board representatives Christian Myrah and Rhan Flatin.
The night ended with a photo of the class throwing their caps into the air.
