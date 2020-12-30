By Jordan Gerard
It was some much-needed news for students, athletes and parents at the Caledonia School Board meeting last Monday night, Dec. 21, as the board took a few steps toward normalcy.
In the sports and activities conversation, Activities and Athletic Director Scott Sorenson said he recommended youth activities and athletics start in person on Jan. 4. It’s a recommendation that was agreed upon by all 11 activity and athletic directors in the conference, he added.
That does come with a few stipulations, however. Sorenson said they understand the seriousness of the pandemic, but also understood that kids getting socialization and mentoring with trusted adults in the community was important too. In order to keep kids safe while at practice and at games, fans will not be allowed at in-person games until the end of January.
“The goal is to get kids playing, get as many games and practices in as possible. If we have fans, that might limit it,” he said. “We want to keep the virus away from our student athletes.”
Games will be streamed free and on a website where everyone can watch, but the conference was still working on those details.
He also added Caledonia has the proper safety guards in place to keep kids safe and protected during events and keep things sanitized. The girls basketball team ordered masks for every player, he said.
Sorenson said the conference has been working on scheduling. Games and meets could begin Jan. 14, with the girls basketball team playing Triton, away, and the first home event would be Jan. 19 with girls basketball. Boys basketball would be away that night at Chatfield. That depends on the state deciding whether or not schools can compete against each other, he added.
School board member Dr. Dan Small said much of the COVID positive cases he saw were contracted due to multiple-person events, and the fact that the conference decided fans needed to stay away for now was a “very smart idea at this point.”
Superintendent Craig Ihrke said he was confident the school should start activities and athletics on Jan. 4 and “do the best we can.” Though he was also a little nervous, he pointed to the previously implemented mitigation techniques that would help keep kids safe.
Ihrke added Houston County sat as one of the worst counties in Minnesota for COVID cases right now, according to the data, but he added the numbers were decreasing and counted that as good news.
“We don’t want people to get a false sense of security and get the wrong direction,” he said. “We have to do the things that stink, like staying away from big groups.”
The board was not required to make a formal motion on allowing sports to start Jan. 4.
Related to activities and athletics, the board approved a payment of about $3,500 to the Minnesota State High School League. This is a slight decrease from the price presented to the board earlier this fall. The total is $6,044, with the board paying the remainder of that price in March.
Many schools in Minnesota were irked by the league’s hike in fees, and said they would not pay the fees until the league reduced them.
Students returning in January
Right in line with athletics and activities coming back, the board discussed the district’s plan to bring back K-6 students to in-person learning five days a week, and allow 25% of grades 7-12 to attend school each day, allowing each student one a day week to check in with teachers and safely socialize with their peers. That is optional for students, but available.
That plan is expected to start Jan. 18, barring any spike in transmission after the holidays. The two weeks of distance learning after the holidays should give the district a better chance of remaining in the in-person model and hybrid/distance learning model, Ihrke said.
Ihrke also cited the state’s guidance on bringing students back with a “rolling start” was confusing, conflicting and quite restrictive. The rolling start also begins Jan. 18, unless districts have a plan in place before then, however, the date on which that plan had to be decided was also conflicting.
The state plan calls for three elementary grades to be brought back first, then wait two weeks, and then bring back three more grades. Ihrke expressed frustration at the state level, but added they were “doing the best they can in a bad situation.”
As for Caledonia’s plan, Ihrke said in correspondence to the district that they were “confident there is a low likelihood of transmission at school.” However, if there was an outbreak among staff or students, it may necessitate a change in the learning model.
Students will adhere to the mitigation efforts implemented in the fall and a few additional ones. Masking and social distancing will be imperative, and those who don’t adhere will need to be picked up by a parent, the letter said. School staff will also have the option of being tested every two weeks beginning the week of Jan. 4.
“The staff and students have been fantastic regardless of the learning model. We want everyone in person,” Ihrke said. “It’s not easy for anybody, but with the best people who have kids’ interests at heart, that makes it easier.”
Elementary Principal Susan Link said in her report to the board they were keeping a positive focus on distance learning. Teachers have also cited benefits of distance learning, such as students receiving individual attention, one-on-one time has been wonderful, parents are more aware of the learning needs of their child and getting more involved and students of essential workers who attend School Age Care (SAC) are getting extra help from their teachers if and when they need it.
“We didn’t ask for the pandemic, but we have to be able to respond to it,” Link said. “I commiserate with parents in the community. We’re doing our best to address all the needs. Keep the approach positive and unite and we can do this together.”
Parents and students who were struggling with distance learning were contacted to help problem solve through those issues. School counselor Sue Howe has also been hosting “Chat and Chill” free time sessions three times a week for an hour, allowing students to socialize, share, give tips, play games and interact with one another.
Middle School/High School Principal Nathan Boler echoed Link and said though distance learning presents challenges, the feedback is generally positive.
“No one enjoys distance learning, but we learned a lot from the spring and improved on that,” he said. The upper grades have also been busy contacting families and asking how they can help their students. A limited number of students have been coming into the building to work on school work, due to issues such as internet connectivity and struggling to concentrate at home.
Boler added working with other local administrators was helpful and beneficial.
Possible Diversity Club
Social studies teacher Robbie Sobczak asked the board for permission to create a Diversity Club at the request of several students. The club would be officially affliated with the school, such as the bass fishing club is. They would discuss such topics as anti-racism, LGBTQIA and identities, Native American and Indigenous perspectives, disability and ableism, immigrant narratives, mental health awareness, race and ethnicity and deaf culture.
Sobczak said it would not only be beneficial for students, but for the community as well. He has previous experience with similar clubs, as he was part of his university’s diversity cafe.
“...it would really help students take it to a new level as they go on past high school, as our world gets more diverse every year,” he said.
The board liked the plan and board chair Kelley McGraw advised Sobczak to work with Boler and Ihrke to make a formalized request in January. He also asked the students interested in the club to present it to the board next month.
“I think it’s awesome. Good luck,” McGraw said. Sobczak thanked the board and said he was happy to be part of the community and get involved with students.
Audit and Truth in Taxation
Clifton Larsen Allen associate Luke Greden presented the 2020 audit for the district. The district received a clean audit, and only had one deficiency to report under the internal control over finacing report. Greden added it was not a huge issue.
The newest change for the district was school activity fees coming in to the general fund instead of into a fiduciary fund.
As for the financials, the district has had a steady increase over the last few years in its unrestricted balance in the general fund. That amount was $1,676,300. In the general fund and under restricted balances, the district had $293,598.
Specifically speaking, the Long-Term Facilities Maintenance fund was under by $612,379, but that was due to the boiler project at the elementary school, which the district planned for. The levy should pick that up and bring that fund back toward the black.
The food service budget was increased this year. The total was $83,907. The district had a negative balance last year of $16,241, but by increasing milk prices, the budget is back in the positive. Additionally, funds from the federal government for additional meals during COVID, also reduce strain on the food service budget.
Greden also noted the community service fund was in a good place with $152,600. This fund serves such purposes as Early Childhood and Family Education (ECFE) and school readiness. This program is also doing well in comparison to other programs that were shut down in the state.
The capital projects fund balance was decreased from last year’s total of $144,645 to $91,548, which was due to the parking lot project earlier this summer.
The school’s total general fund revenue was $9.48 million. Greden said 81.90% of that comes from state sources, 1.60% comes from federal sources, 13.20% comes from local property taxes and 3.30% comes from other sources.
General fund expenditures totaled $9.26 million, with 70% going to directly to classroom instruction.
The district’s five-year trend was holding steady, he added.
In the Truth in Taxation, Business Manager/Finance Director Barb Meyer presented the 2021 budget and levy. The annual meeting allows tax payers to see how their tax dollars are spent in the district. For Caledonia, 58% are used for the general fund, 4% is used for the community education fund and 38% goes into the debt service fund, which helps the district with repayment of principal and interest on the district debt.
The board voted to accept the 2021 budget and levy of $2,412,360, an increase of $218,685.12 from last year. Board member Kelley McGraw abstained, as he moved out of district and also submitted his resignation to the board.
Other news
The board accepted the resignation of McGraw with thanks for his 10 years of service to the district. McGraw said it was an honor to serve and shedding a few tears over the Zoom meeting, he said he was fortunate to serve with “really dedicated people.”
“You guys are in a good place going forward and have a fantastic administration team,” he said. “I’m extremely proud ... you put students first.”
The board will advertise for his seat on the board and appoint someone until a special election can be held in 2021. That position has more details in the Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 edition of the Argus.
The board also accepted the resignation of Food Service Director Rita McCormick with thanks for her 10 years of service to the district.
The board ratified the hiring of Brett Gulbranson as a part-time preschool teacher.
In Warrior Pride, the board accepted the donation of 32.5 hours of volunteer time from the Caledonia Lions Club for selling tickets during the short fall season. They also accepted a donation of lime screenings from Bruening Rock Products.
Next meeting
The board set their organizational meeting for Jan. 4, at 6 p.m.
The next regular meeting will be Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. via Zoom or in-person at the high school auditorium with masks and social distancing. Contact the school for the Zoom link.
