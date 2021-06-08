By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The message of the day was “seek truth” at Spring Grove Public School’s Academic Excellence ceremony on June 3.
Speaker and 1973 Spring Grove graduate Dr. Eric Trehus encouraged students to adapt their thinking and accept truth in what they hear.
“You must be able to do that as an individual in our society,” he said. “If you can’t do that, you’re stuck in conflict. Conflict creates problems.”
After high school, Dr. Trehus graduated from Augsburg College and then attended the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis.
He has worked at Health Partners Medical Clinic in Brooklyn Center and St. Paul as Chief of Professional Services, Physician Manager for Regional Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Clinic, was a lead Physician in Family Practice and then a Family Practice Physician.
He also mentioned how lucky students were at Spring Grove Public Schools to be able to participate in multiple activities during their high school years.
Spring Grove Academic Excellence has honored the academic achievements of the student body in grades 9-12 for the past 20 years. The program invites annual speakers who share their past experiences, celebrate the present achievements of students and looks at the importance of academics in students’ future endeavors. Academic Excellence is a partner of the Bingham Family Charitable Trust.
Freshman receiving honors this year, with a GPA of 3.9 were Katelyn Kraus, Hailie Kittleson, Joshua Newgaard and Jaxon Strinmoen.
Sophomores receiving honors this year with a 3.8 GPA were Lawrence Skauge and Nathan Solberg. Returning honorees for a second year were Dane Edgington, Haley Ellingson, Tysen Grinde, Maggie Lile and Lydia Solum.
Juniors receiving honors this year with a 3.7 GPA were Brianna Johnson. Returning honorees were McKenzie Fisch, Tiffany Michels, Reid Bjerke, Hailey Borreson, Ashlyn Hammel, Marah Mathison, Ava Olerud and Hattie Sanness.
Seniors receiving honors this year with a 3.6 GPA were Jakob Myrah. Returning honorees were Kelsey Bratland, Kennedy Bornholdt, Andrew Brumm, Garrett Bergrud, Isaac Griffin, Paige Jahnke and Olivia Mendez.
After the ceremony, seniors and students were awarded scholarships and year-end awards.
