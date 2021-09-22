By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
If navigating guidelines and online learning wasn’t hard enough a year ago, it’s certainly gotten more difficult this year for local school districts.
Houston School Board faced questions from about 22 parents at its regular board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16, and scheduled a parent meeting for Monday, Sept. 20 and potentially a special school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23.
During public comment, parents expressed concerns and frustrations to the board with several parts of the covid policy recently approved at the Sept. 2 meeting. Parents also asked for the policy to be added to the agenda before the meeting commenced, but the board said they were not aware of the requests. The board agreed to address questions at the parent meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.
Parent Brandon Olson asked who makes the call for in-school covid tests and how communications worked for contact tracing. Whereas his student found out at 8 a.m. on Tuesday that they were a close contact to another student with covid, other students with the same contact found out later. He also mentioned some parents of football players found out at 4:30 p.m. that players were exposed to covid, while others found out at 7:30 p.m. Olson added he was told the administration “couldn’t get a hold of teachers.”
Parent Nathan Nelson said the policies don’t make sense and said the district was following “government suggestions without thinking if they make sense for small schools.”
He said his two students had been quarantined for a day and half and four days, respectively, but neither of them had any symptoms. He also said they had “no option for instruction because they remain unvaccinated.”
“...There’s no other way to view it based on discrimination...” he said.
He also mentioned one of his students had a close contact on Sept. 3, but they were not informed of that until Sept. 9. His other student was informed on Sept. 13 that they had a close contact on Sept. 10. One of the students was told they could remain in school.
We’re better off making common sense policies that fit our small school, rather than following other schools,he said.
Nelson also asked to hear statistics for Houston School District, such as how many kids were in quarantine and how many cases were positive. He also expressed concern with families hiding symptoms and still coming to school.
Tonya Boehmke asked about expectations for teachers on kids receiving adequate instruction during quarantine.
Kendra VanGundy added that not all kids in quarantine were receiving instruction. She also asked about coaches apparently encouraging kids to get vaccinations. Ken Witt echoed those concerns as well.
“That needs to be off the table completely,” she said. VanGundy questioned how many school hours kids lost since last year and what the district was doing to make up for that.
Amy Kulas asked for the district to amend its guidelines, which she said “may seem stricter than CDC.” She also pointed out that Houston was more restrictive than other districts in the area.
“We’re two weeks into the school year. We as a community need to work more together during this time, even if policies have to be amended...” she said. “Quarantining students at home is not beneficial for their education or mental health.”
Jessica Schwanbach asked if students who in quarantine at home would be able to Zoom into their classes and at least hear their teachers teach, providing students with social interaction.
Board chair Tom Stilin thanked parents for attending and apologized for not responding to emails.
Other news
Superintendent Mary Morem said she will request the hire of another administrative assistant. That position will help file and organize district-level reports in addition to other duties. The reports are not allowed to be separated out, and with 2,000 students (onsite and online), the work load is large.
“Anne [Warner] is doing a fantastic job. We don’t think of ourselves as a large district, but we are a large district,” she said. “These reports cannot be separated. We are three separate schools under one district.”
The board did not take action.
Morem reported she found cleaning machines for free from a company and those machines will be used to clean locker rooms.
The board approved the teacher master agreement.
Families will be able to watch free sporting events live streamed this year, after the board agreed to pay $4,000 for a subscription to the streaming service that will also get them two cameras: one at the gym and one at the football field. The cameras are motion-sensored and can be programmed to turn on automatically when synced to a calendar.
Board members asked about a camera at the elementary school for junior high events. It is likely the district would need to pay for an additional camera, but the inquiry will be made.
The district approved its proposed 2022 levy at 23%. That will also reduce the Long-Term Facilities Maintenance budget by $270,000,on the advice of SiteLogic.
Next meeting
The next regular meeting of the Houston School Board will be Oct. 7. There may be a special meeting scheduled for Sept. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.