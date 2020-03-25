By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In school board-related news that is not COVID-19 virus, the Caledonia School District accepted the resignations, retirements and new hires of several school personnel.
In the realm of resignations and retirments, Amy Wild (35 years), Cheryl Utecht (23 years), Carol Nelson (26 years), assistant girls’ basketball coach Carl Fruechte (30 years), junior high wrestling co-coaches John Wahlstrom (3 years) and Connor McCormick (2 years) were all approved by the board. The board thanked them for their service. The board also terminated the contract of probationary teacher Leslee Oakes.
Randal Hallmark was hired as a full-time facility technician and Nikki Konkel was hired as a part-time special education paraprofessional.
With the leaving of staff comes the hiring process. Principal Nathan Boler asked the board to approve the hiring of a social studies teacher in order to meet graduation requirements.
Students are required to complete four and a half years of social studies, but in order to fulfill that, the school will need to hire an additional teacher. In total,three social studies sections will be formed for next year.
The board also accepted a leave of absence for Sue Link as a high school English teacher in order for her to fulfill duties as interim elementary principal.
Finally, the board approved a decision that is dependent upon the current virus situation. If there is a spring season for junior high baseball, an additional coach will be hired.
Revised budget
The board approved the revised budget as presented by Finance Director Barb Meyer. Budget revenues were reported at $12,303,271 while expenditures were $11,599,867. The revised fund balance was at $703,404.
Other news
The board accepted a monetary donation from Loveless-Eikens American Legion Post 191 for the school patrol program. These funds will purchase tickets for a Twins game and also help pay for the bus.
Board chair Kelley McGraw said the district was “truly blessed by our community.” School patrol normally goes to a Twins game at the end of the year.
New board member Dr. Daniel Small was sworn in. McGraw asked all board members to renew their oaths as the board would have tough decisions ahead of them due to the COVID-19 virus.
The board also hired Rick Sundet as an AV Consultant. Sundet will help with technical tasks at school, such as production for theatre and other areas. The position will be guaranteed four hours a month but will not exceed 24 hours a month.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be April 20, at 6 p.m.
