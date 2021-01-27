By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It’s been a long wait for school activities to step toward normalcy, but in addition to local sports starting again, the Warrior Robotics team and One Act Play team are finally ready for the 2021 season.
One Act Play Director Tricia Babinski said the group was able to hold practices over Zoom starting in November, due to distance learning. Now that schools are getting closer to fully opening and also having sporting events, young actors and actresses are also able to practice together.
“It is so important for students who enjoy an artistic outlet to have those opportunities - and a competitive environment provides extra incentive to perform well,” she said. “It gets to be much more than just ‘being with my friends.’”
Many students enjoy the thrill of competition during the One Act Play season, and this year that competition looks a little different. This year, Caledonia will perform “Lockdown” by Douglas Craven.
All competitions will be virtual up to the state festival. Caledonia sent a recording of their production to judges to review for the Three Rivers Conference. Then a Zoom showing will allow schools to watch each other’s performances. At the end, judges’ results and awards will be presented.
The second competition is the sub-section contest, set in the same procedure. That contest determines if Caledonia will move onto the section competition and beyond.
“That is the beauty of our event,” Babinski said. “We can compete against other schools and not have to worry about interacting with other teams with the way things are playing out with COVID.”
Students have also quarantined from rehearsals if they were exposed to the virus, like other teams have experienced. With a team of 10 actors and two technicians, a single teammate missing affects the whole production. The team was fortunate to have all players in person last week to get a good recording.
The One Act Play will be hosting a livestream event on Jan. 29, at 5:30 p.m. A link is available here: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/UIWYgN5jTe9J-lockdown--caledonia-mshs?channel=live-productions
Babinski recommends signing in 10-15 minutes early, as guests will be required to make a free online account with Broadway on Demand.
The show will be free and no more than 30 minutes long. It will also be just like a live show. The ability to rewind or fast forward is not available.
“The theatres around the world have suffered greatly in this pandemic,” Babinski said. “Our kids are very fortunate to be able to still come together during this time and put on a show and compete.”
Speaking of another winter activity that waited its turn, the Caledonia Robotic Warriors Team #5914 is ready to come back for a new competition.
Coach Mike Konkel said it’s still unclear what the season will be like under FIRST Robotics and the 7 Rivers Robotics Coalition. FIRST Robotics is the worldwide group that oversees 13,000 teams and competitions. Due to the pandemic, the organization allowed teams to make a few tweaks to their existing robots from last year and use them for this year’s competition.
Caledonia’s team met two weeks ago in person and discussed COVID-19 restrictions, practice schedule and aspirations for the season.
“There’s a lot of different things that robotics offers,” he said. “It gives them something that they can do that makes them part of a team.”
Robotics offers a wide range of experience from marketing, building, electrical building, programming and other skills that kids can take with them. Konkel said it opens up doors for kids’ futures in college, scholarships and internships.
“It gives them a lot of things they’re going to be using through the rest of their life,” he added.
Students are always welcome to join the team and adults who can offer experience to the team are welcome too. Support from the community is always greatly appreciated, he said.
The best place to stay updated with the team is their Facebook page at Caledonia Robotic Warriors FRC Team #5914. Caledonia has a 7th and 8th grade team as well, though any student in grades 7-12 can join. That team, the Caledonia Tech Warriors, is a bridge to the FRC (FIRST Robotics Competition) team. The FTC (FIRST Technical Challenge) team is mentored by the FRC team and supported by the same booster club and fundraising efforts as the high school robotics team.
