An interest in technology and education benefits team members on the Robotic Warriors team 5914, and that benefit goes just a little farther with a donation made from a local family whose husband and father enjoyed those two topics.
Caledonia resident Sharon Hein and her family recently made a $1,050 donation in memory of Norlin, who had a great interest in technology.
Hein remembers her husband’s interest fondly. He worked at the University of Missouri, helping to get computers in the offices when computers were just becoming common office equipment. After earning his PhD at the University of Minnesota, Hein moved to Columbia, Missouri where he was an agricultural economist at the university.
“He worked with farmers that had computers on the farm. He was interested in getting youth back to the farm, returning to the farm program,” Hein said. “He was very interested in education, educating farmers, people and technology.”
The donation stems from funeral memorials that families did not specify a place where money should go to, so Hein and her family decided memorials that they give will go to a program that benefits future technology. Robotics was the perfect fit.
The funds will benefit the whole team, coach Mike Konkel explained. Robot parts, upgrading technology, competition entry fees, hotel rooms for competitions can all benefit from the donation. It costs about $4,000 to $5,000 to enter the competitions. It costs about $40,000 per season with all expenses added up.
If the team makes it to the world competition, it can cost about $5,000justto attend. The team also has to ship the robot, travel, pay for room and board, bringing the total to about $15,000 to $20,000. The team has made it to that level of competition for the past three out of four years.
“People like Sharon and our community support, Eitzen and Brownsville, is phenomenal for what it has done,” he said, grateful for the donations.
Robotics opens up a lot of doors for kids, including those in athletics and not in athletics. It’s not just the robot driving part that kids benefit from, but there’s also a building team, electrical team, design team, computer programming team and business team that all have a part to play. More girls are starting to join the team as well. Kids from Spring Grove Public Schools are also welcome to join the team.
The Covid-19 pandemic also halted much of the team’s activities. Recently, the team had an obstacle course driving day at the fairgrounds, and with the help of groundskeeper Craig Welch, the team had fun driving the robot under and around objects.
Other fundraisers and events throughout the year include demonstrations at local events, such as the Houston County Fair, Caledonia Founder’s Day and other community celebrations. The team also has an event with Big Boar BBQ that allows them to raise funds and show off the robot. Driving the robot at events is often a big hit with young kids.
“People from this community are so generous,” Konkel said. “There are so many people involved that do so much for us.”
It’s not just the generosity of the community that has team members and mentors coming back for more each season, it’s helping kids learn.
Mentor Larry Basegio said the team is a positive thing.
“It’s a great bunch of kids,” he said. “It makes me feel good that I can contribute. Teaching kids to solder was interesting.”
Mentors also help at competition events, which is an opportunity to teach time management to kids. After the first few events, team members become more independent with getting to events on time.
Mentor Mike Woyczik agreed and said the kids take the lead at events, talking to other teams about strategizing and coopertition (a cross between cooperation and competition). Coopertition is helping other teams out, and still having a competitive edge.
Woycizk said he likes seeing the kids grow in their abilities and teaching them life skills, such as how to use a power drill. He also enjoys the camaraderie with the team.
“We just have a lot of fun hanging out ... getting the personality of how they are,” he said. “My fondest memory was at playoffs and we finished the game. We finished second at the event, we were second [place] twice, and it was amazing.”
The FIRST organization that oversees competitions, rules and regulations also donated $83 million in scholarships so far to its worldwide roster of teams. Any student that is on a robotics high school team, that plans to go onto an engineering program can automatically get a scholarship for just being part of the program, Konkel added.
“There is no star player. You have the drive team, they’re in the spotlight, but there’s so much behind the scenes that kids contribute to,” Konkel said.
Kids interested in joining robotics can talk to a current team member, coach or mentor. People interested in donating to the team can contact Konkel or a mentor or booster club member.
Booster club members include Dana White, Wendy Woyczik, Sheila Schroeder, Kristi Nolte, Jenny Standish, Linda Konkel, Leah Peterson, Deb Augedahl, Tria and Sean Meier, and Patty Stehr.
Additional mentors include: Jeff Babinski, Angela Denstad-Stigeler, Willy Hoskins, Jeffrey Denney.
Team members include: Dylan Schroeder, Lynzie Woyczik, Kole Woyczik (graduate), Dominick Konkel (graduate), James White, Drew Standish, Elijah Nolte, Jacob Woyczik, Brady Augedahl, Kaden Peterson, Malakai Jandt, Noah Stigeler, Jeremy Stehr, Linda Hang, Jack Babinski and Samantha Molling.
Check out the team on their Facebook page, at Caledonia Robotic Warriors FRC Team #5914.
