By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia School Board discussed Covid-19 policies at length Monday night, Aug. 16 and made three separate votes, one with a particular emphasis on masks.
The board had the option to choose from five “boiler plate” masking policy options, provided to them by the Minnesota School Board Association.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke recommended option four, which originally stated, “All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District – [insert number] buildings are recommended to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.”
The board did like option 5, which stated, “All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District – [insert number] buildings are not required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Individuals may voluntarily wear a mask if they so choose.”
Board member Dr. Dan Small pointed out potential liability on the school if a student were to become ill with Covid-19, due to being exposed in school and die. He noted that option 4 says the school recommends masking.
After some discussion, the board approved option 4, then revisited the wording and changed it to “All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District – [insert number] buildings are recommended, but not required to wear a mask.”
Other votes under Covid-19 related matters included a prevention strategy, in which the board approved the first option that stated, “All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District – [insert number] buildings, regardless of vaccination status, are recommended the strategies of physical distancing, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection, contact tracing, screening testing, and staying home when sick as defined in the “CDC Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.” For non-vaccinated staff, the guidance is weekly testing and will be paid for by the school district.”
The board removed “... as defined in the CDC Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools” and they will also not promote vaccination as a school district. Board member Leigh King said it wasn’t “our job to tell people if they should or should not” be vaccinated or to promote vaccination.
Finally, the board approved Ihrke to provide regular updates to the board regarding the district’s efforts to implement COVID-19 related educational and public health guidance issued by local public health. Ihrke said if the cases get to a point where the district needs to have a distance learning day in order to discuss next steps, he would be able to issue that.
“If we suddenly had 50 kids down with covid, I would say we take tomorrow off and figure out what to do, convene an emergency board meeting via Zoom,” he said. “If the wheel falls off the wagon, we need to stop and see what we need to do to fix the wagon.”
Public comment period had three speakers encouraging the board not to make masking decisions for their kids.
Michael Peterson told the board he hoped they were “assessing the risk rationally based on data,” and that his son’s doctor said from a statistical standpoint, there were more serious things to worry about.
Shawn Bauer said summer rec did not have restrictions in place such as pods or sanitizing and not one of the nearly 200 kids participating this summer had gotten ill. He encouraged the board to let parents make the decision for their kids.
Katherine Meyers asked what studies and research the board would based their decision on for masking.
“I ask each of you tonight before passing mask mandates on my children, do you know their medical history and mental health ... Are you willing to take away my right as a parent to assess their medical needs?” she said.
Ihrke thanked parents for coming and encouraged people to reach out to him if they had questions.
“This is a community that is full of people that care about the kids and school,” he said. “Our board members make some pretty tough decisions.”
Other votes
The board approved several hires and resignations. Hires included Caitlin Speece and Cristina DeWall, part-time special education paraprofessionals; Lakin Benzing, part-time surround care paraprofessional; Katie King, middle/high school secretary; Connor McCormick, part-time science teacher for first semester; Ellyn Roland, part-time personal care assistant and paraprofessional; Dawn Tewes as crossing guard; and Cynthia Frideres.
Resignations included Holly Moenck and Jessica Olson, special education paraprofessionals; Brad King, assistant football coach; Tyler Sharlau and Erin Burns.
The board increased the limit amount for items that need to be tracked on the inventory list from $1,000 to $5,000. Items costing over $1,000 require board approval, which leads to waiting times and jumping through hoops. With the new limit, staff won’t need to wait until the next board meeting. The amount of $5,000 is a statutory limit for all Minnesota schools.
The board approved the 2021-23 Teacher Master Agreement and the hire of an ALC satellite teacher. Hiawatha Valley Education District (HVED) would purchase a percentage of the ALC teacher’s salary and benefits, which is proposed at .34 for Caledonia and .66 HVED.
The board also approved a resolution that renews the district’s operating referendum. Ihrke explained the incentive aid that was approved by voters about five years ago expired this past year. The resolution renews it, and thus, it is not new taxes.
The district has been budgeting based on that incentive aid, and if it was not renewed, it would take away about $490,000 from the district’s budget.
This year, the board has covid-19 aid to fall back on, in the form of ESSER and GEAR funds. However, in 2024, Ihrke said, “...I’m guessing we’ll hit a big cliff that puts us in a bad situation. I am asking to renew this year. I want to be upfront and transparent. In a few years, come back and ask for renewal of that one and a second one.”
Administrative reports
Elementary principal Sue Link said they’ve hired three paraprofessionals, but are in need of more and hope to fill those. She said she’s “excited to fill the hallways and classrooms with students and staff in anticipation of a year of adventure and learning.”
Middle/high school principal Nathan Boler thanked Jessica Olson for four years of service and Tyler Sharlau for his service to the district. If students did not receive their devices before school, they will receive them during the first week. Online paper work needs to be completed before devices are distributed.
Community education director Gretchen Juan said 3K and 4K classes were full for the fall, and they were still searching for an ECFE teacher this fall to get that going again. Registrations for School Age Care and Surround Care are still accepted. The fall catalog for community education will be out by September.
Ihrke explained Minnesota’s Redefining Ready process for students. This takes grade-point averages, attendance, test scores and other criteria into account to determine if students are ready for college, a career or life. It holds students accountable.
Finance director Barb Meyer reported the district would be touring La Crosse School District to check out their phone system (Caledonia is in need of a new one). She also encouraged families to turn in “Applications for Educational Benefits” because it benefits students who need it and also affects other funding for the school.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. in elementary building room 106.
