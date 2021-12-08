The American FFA Degree is the highest degree a student can earn as part of their FFA membership. Students invest in work-based agricultural projects throughout their FFA membership and earn the degree after receiving their State FFA degree, holding active FFA membership for at least the last three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience. Community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required.
Minnesota FFA’s recipients in 2021 earned their degrees on October 30, as part of the final day of the National FFA Convention. Caledonia’s own Rebeckah Schroeder was among the fifty-seven recipients of this highest FFA degree this year. She received her degree and recognition on the last day of the National Convention. Doster Harper of Georgia serving as the 2020-21 National FFA President presented Rebeckah with her degree. Rebeckah’s Caledonia FFA Advisors are Brad Harguth, Connor McCormick and Rich Larson.
Among Rebeckah’s other accomplishments were: The Minnesota State FFA Degree, Minnesota Dairy Production-Placement winner, National Dairy Production-Placement Final Four, Minnesota State Star in Agricultural Production-Placement, and Minnesota’s Representative for the American Star in Agricultural Production-Placement.
