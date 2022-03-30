Suzanne Roesler, owner of the Caledonia Bakery holds a box of donuts as a student from St. John’s Lutheran School chooses which donuts are real and which are not. Third and fourth graders were challenged to create realistic-looking donuts.
Can you smell the tantalizing aroma? That smell that greets you when you walk through the portal to your most beloved bakery?
The artists of Caledonia Bakery made that all come true for our artists at St. John’s Lutheran School. When the third and fourth graders were challenged with creating a realistic donut, they contemplated both the flavors and décor that appealed to them as consumers. Then they eagerly got to work making those plans come to life. Each donut was created with its own flavor profile in mind as well as a story behind its choice of decorations.
The class was proud of their finished product. Alas, the donuts were just eye candy, often reminding them of how tasty the real thing should be. That is until a surprise guest brought the real thing through our door! I heard many thrilled comments noting how close their art came in comparison to the delicious ones in the box. Both were light and fluffy. Many color choices matched. Some had the size “just right”.
So, the class has a challenge for you! In the photo below, each person is holding an art project and a bakery delight. Can you tell them apart? If you need a closer look, the art donuts will be on display at the Caledonia Bakery.
