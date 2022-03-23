Two piano students have worked five years to earn a national award for their piano playing and they were among the 251 other award winners featured in a national piano magazine.
William Carlson, Houston and Hayden Harms of Caledonia were Five-Year National winners in the 2021 piano playing auditions sponsored by the National Guild of Piano Teachers, a music organization comprised of more than 10,000 piano teachers who reside throughout the United States and some foreign country
The pair completed their final rounds of auditions in May and were among those pictured in the latest issue of Piano Guild Notes, a quarterly piano magazine circulated nationally and published by the Guild, headquartered in Austin,TX.
To earn the Five-Year National award, the young musicians successfully performed ten memorized pieces before various Guild music critics over the five-years span. Along with piano literature, the auditions included required musicianship phases such as scales, cadences, arpeggios and transposition.
Founded in 1929, the Guild auditions are known as the largest piano-playing event in the world with 100,555 students taking part last year in more than 850 centers.
Participants must be students of a Guild member.
William is a freshman and his parents are Bob and Mimi, Houston. Hayden is a seventh grader and her parents are Chad and Tracy Harms of Caledonia. They study piano with Rose Weichert of Caledonia.
