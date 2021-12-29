By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A nation-wide Tiktok viral video posted Friday, Dec. 17, citing there would be school violence, had students, parents, teachers and administrators on cautious standby. Superintendent Craig Ihrke said there was “never a threat to Caledonia or area schools.”
“I was not aware of threats to any school locally, but we have to be careful,” he told board members and audience members at Caledonia School Board’s regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 20.
School administration, St. Mary’s and St. John’s administration plan to meet with Caledonia Chief of Police Kurt Zehnder about how to deal with future threats. In a Facebook post, Zehnder said the meeting centered around keeping the school and citizens safe. School administration and officers would also like parents to be more involved in monitoring childrens’ social media accounts.
Kids were greeted by Ihrke at the door last Friday, as he explained that bags would be checked. Some students knew the situation, while others had not heard about the Tiktok, Ihrke relayed.
Audit
The Caledonia School Board concluded its 2021 portion of this school year, and is looking ahead to 2022.
The board accepted its annual audit, as presented by Clifton Larson Allen, LLP. Craig Popenhagen, principal of Clifton Larson Allen, said the board received a clean audit. They found one deficiency in internal control, but it was minor and a vast majority of clients across several industries find the same deficiency. No compliance issues and no Minnesota legal compliance issues were found.
The district was also required to have a UGG Single Audit, since they received more than $750,000 in federal Covid-19 dollars. No issues were reported.
The district has $1,442,085 in its general fund unrestricted balance. This fund consists of financial resources left over at the end of fiscal year 2021 that carry forward. It’s the main operating fund of the district and one that they have total control over, Popenhagen explained.
In the assigned fund balance, the district has $3,007,294. This fund has several earmarked purposes including technology, Qcomp, curriculum, heat pump replacement and track re-surfacing.
The district has $379,603 in its restricted general fund. This fund is mostly for classrooms, and more recently, includes scholarship funds. It increased by about $85,000 under staff development, as the past year has moved those in-person activities to virtual.
Long Term Facilities Maintenance is $394,165 in the red. This fund is allowed to be negative. As revenue keeps coming in, the fund balance returns to breaking even, Popenhagen explained. The district finished the boiler project in 2020.
The operating capital sits at $35,260; food service was $141,859; community service was $165,456; debt service was $3,633,015; capital projects fund was $255,294.
About 79.5% of funding comes from state sources, with 12.6% coming from local property taxes. The district received about 5% of its funding from federal sources, due to Covid-19.
General fund revenue was $10,248,371, and general fund expenditures was $8,473,287. The board accepted the audit.
Truth in Taxation
The board continued into its Truth in Taxation meeting and approved the final 2022 levy at $2,421,943.66 or .4% more than last year. In dollars, that’s a $9,583.66 difference. There was no comment or question from the public.
Finance director Barb Meyer reminded board members and the audience that revenue formulas are set by the state legislature, except those that are voter-approved referendums, local levy and state aid are set by the state legislature and an increase in local taxes does not necessarily mean an increase in revenues for the school district. She added that Caledonia has been conservative with its budget and will continue to do so.
Public comment
Three parents spoke during the public comment portion. Katherine Meyers said teachers, parents, students and board members are exhausted from the past year. She presented a New Years resolution challenge to board members and audience members that asked them to “live fully in your beliefs.”
Michael Peterson said he wanted to make the board aware of a person who was part of the Covid committee and misinformation. According to Peterson, the person said there was one ventilator available between Mayo and Gundersen in La Crosse hospitals, and that it was difficult to get kids vaccinated. Peterson said he verified with both hospitals that those rumors were not true.
Emily Goetzinger asked the board if they would unmask children and said she believed that kids’ socio-emotional skills were sabotaged.
The board did not take action on the public comment, but they will need to review their “Safe Schools” Covid-19 plan in January and February. Ihrke encouraged those who want their children to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.
Other news
The board approved two non-coaching positions. The first is a school musical assistant, as there are about 30 kids participating in this year’s musical, Superintendent Craig Ihrke explained. The second is the Business Professionals of America advisor position that was presented by Teri Larson in November.
The board set the January organizational meeting for Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. in the elementary board room, room 106.
The board approved a resolution establishing combined polling places, another resolution for directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions (if there were to be a decrease in student enrollment. This is an annual resolution), and a resolution supporting the Congressional Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
Personnel reports
Elementary principal Susan Link said four students will continue with online schooling through EdGenuity for the second semester. She also relayed that elementary staff would prefer to stay with the current Covid plan. Link thanked staff, students and parents for their collaborative cooperation during Covid.
Middle/High school principal Nathan Boler said the district has been busy hiring several positions, including a Personal Care Assistant, high school science teacher and hopefully a new choir teacher. “Homework Help” has been helping students after school and will be offered throughout winter break. He thanked the Student Council for holiday decorating and planning events for students.
A representative from World Travel presented to the board about the possibility of a Washington, D.C. trip for sixth, seventh and eighth graders in the summer of 2023. As of yet, the trip is still in planning stages and awaiting more information.
Ihrke said he and activities director Scott Sorenson discussed a weight room supervisor/strength coach position that would benefit all students. He added that no significant damage was done to the school buildings during the storm on Dec. 15, except a few shingles off a garage building at the elementary school.
Next meeting
The organizational meeting will take place Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. in Room 106 at the elementary school. The next regular meeting of the Caledonia School Board should be Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. (due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day).
