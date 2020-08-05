Submitted by Jenna Scanlan
Guest Contributor
A new work-based learning program is starting this year at the Caledonia High School. New high school social studies teacher Robbie Sobczak is excited to coordinate the program along with Principal Nathan Boler.
Sobczak is a native of Cloquet, Minnesota and a graduate of Saint Mary’s University in Winona with a degree in social studies. As a part of Sobczak’s teaching position, he is leading a work-based learning program at Caledonia High School.
The program is led by an advisory committee with faculty members and community members. In the class, students are able to work 40 hours per month, have a classroom section to reflect on work, learn practical life skills and how they can become better workers.
Because the work-based learning program in Minnesota gives coordinators a lot of leeway, Sobczak is able to make it his own. He wants to make the program student centered, and plans to ask students what they want to learn about.
There are four areas of focus that Sobczak plans to focus on while students are in the classroom.
The first area of focus is safety. It is important for students to learn about safe working practices and habits as well as understanding their rights as young workers.
Career exploration, the second aspect, includes a designated time to discuss what a student wants to do for the rest of their life. Whether it be going to college, entering the work force, military service, or anything in between, students have that time to really dig into their interests and aspirations for the future, Sobczak added.
The third area of focus is the development of soft skills.
“People say that in high school you should learn about good communication skills, critical thinking skills, professionalism, honesty and integrity, but they don’t go explicitly talked and are just expected to be picked up by students through their learning,” Sobczak said. He wants to focus on helping students build soft skills needed in 21st century workers.
Lastly, since the program is student-centered, Sobczak wants to ask students what they want to learn outside of typical school subjects such as taxes, renting an apartment, building a resume or learning about student loans. He will bring in speakers and prepare lessons, so students have the skills they need before they go off into the real world.
Through the work-based learning program, students are also able to observe professionals in action and create networking within the business community. It also keeps students going to school, he added.
If students keep going to school, they can work and earn money at the same time. When students are able to go out and work during the school day, it minimizes some of the stress they may have from other classes or other things going on at school, Sobczak mentioned.
“With the community’s support, this program can thrive and create better individuals that are prepared for the workforce and real-world experiences, Sobczak said.” Employers have a real great opportunity to help the school and future working individuals in the program.
“This is a chance for employers to get involved in our students’ education and help out the students,” Sobczak said.
The program is also great for businesses, because Sobczak is confident that students will put lots of hard work and energy into what they are doing.
He cited that employees at businesses where work-based learning programs were implemented, gained more retention in their job. This is because they got a “feel-good sensation” from teaching youth and received a better feeling of their own job. They even became more knowledgeable about their job, because they had to re-teach it to others, thus learning it better themselves.
Business owners can learn more about the new program and get involved by contacting the school at 507-725-3316 or robert_sobczak@cps.k12.mn.us.
Sobczak concluded, “I’m excited to get involved in the community and make the most of it. The community can really make this work-based learning program fantastic and impactful on the students.”
