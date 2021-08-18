By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It’s back to school for kids in Caledonia’s school district and teachers are preparing for the upcoming year.
Caledonia welcomes new teachers Mitchell Bechtel, Stephanie Fingerson, Meagan Sager and Alex Lange (please see online edition).
The district also welcomes Katie King as the new secretary at the high school.
Mitchell Bechtel
With Caledonia as his hometown, Mitchell Bechtel returns to a familiar setting as social studies teacher for grades 6, 7 and 8. He earned his education degree at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and is ready to start his first teaching job.
“I am looking forward to meeting and working with all my students this school year,” he said.Bechtel is also looking to get started in coaching.
Helping students navigate what remains of Covid-19 or what’s ahead, Bechtel wants to support his students.
“I think it is important to be there for your students no matter where this school year takes us,” he said, “whether that be doing check-ins with students to simply hear whatever stories they wish to tell.”
In his free time, Bechtel enjoys hunting, fishing and hiking around the area.
Stephanie Fingerson
This school year isn’t Stephanie Fingerson’s first rodeo, as she has experience teaching fourth (Rochester Public Schools) and fifth grade (Chatfield Public Schools) and now, she’s one of Caledonia’s kindergarten teachers.
“Teaching the primary students will be a new experience, so I’m excited to learn all about the kindergarten world and the new students entering school,” she said.
Fingerson comes to Caledonia with an Associates of Liberal Arts and Science from Rochester Community and Technical College, Bachelors of Teaching in Science Elementary Education and a Masters of Science in Elementary Education, both from Winona State University-Rochester. She is originally from Rochester.
Guiding young learners through Covid-19, Fingerson said they’ll roll with the punches during social distancing and wearing masks if needed and sanitizing the classroom.
In her freetime, she likes to volunteer at her church, Redeemer Lutheran church, in youth activities. She enjoys hanging out with her family and visiting her grandma, who is residing in a nursing home in Albert Lea.
Meagan Sager
Meagan Sager is ready to join Caledonia’s team in special education as a special education behavior and academic strategist. She comes to Caledonia with degrees in middle childhood, early adolescence education and special education.
She previously worked at Spring Lake Park schools as a setting 3 special education teacher. Sager is originally from Chisago City.
This year, she looks forward to building relationships and working in collaboration with students and their families. She also plans to provide students with social and emotional support throughout this year.
When she’s not teaching, she loves to be outdoors and enjoys gardening, hiking and crafting.
Alex Lange
New teacher Alex Lange is ready to start his career at Caledonia High School, as its new social studies teacher for grades 9-12. This is his first teaching position, having previously worked as a long-term substitute.
"Getting to know everything and everyone in the district," is what he's looking forward to this year. "Also, being a part of this school."
Lange is originally from Harmony, Minnesota and has his degree from UW-La Crosse. He plans on communicating well with his students on covid-19 related matters.
When he's not teaching, he enjoys golf and basketball. He is also recently engaged and he and his fiancee have a dog together. They enjoy the outdoors, especially fishing and camping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.