By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Practice makes perfect and perfect earns the Superior rating at Large Group Contest earlier in March for the Caledonia High School Band.
Band director Dustin Moburg said the students “put an incredible amount of work into their music and have achieved a lot!”
He is looking to carry that momentum forward and keep building the program. Every year the pieces present a bigger challenge to students, who are eager to take it on.
“Students are rising to every challenge and putting in time outside of the normal band class to work in small groups and rehearse sections of music to help us all to be successful,” he said.
Music education provides students with the ability to express themselves they may not get in other classes, Moburg said. Students can make choices as to how they want their message/voice/sound to be delivered.
“This gives students incredible ability in our society to problem solve, work together and stand up for each other,” he added.
Though the 33-member band isn’t together in school due to the coronavirus, Moburg encourages students to “keep making music.”
He quoted a famous soul band – Tower of Power – who said, “Music can take the worst day and turn it into the best you’ve ever had.”
“If you don’t have your instrument or are unable to sing then find something to listen to. Let yourself get lost in the sound,” he said to students. “Music lifts us all. Encourage others to listen as well - we’re all in this together and Music is is for everyone.”
