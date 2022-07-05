MiEnergy’s scholarship program reflects the core cooperative principle of commitment to community by recognizing high school seniors who demonstrate cooperative spirit through service to others.
The scholarships are funded through unclaimed capital credits that would otherwise be turned over the state. A video of the award winners can be viewed on the cooperative’s website at https://www.MiEnergy.coop/scholarships.
This year’s 2022 MiEnergy Cooperative Community Service Scholarship winners are as follows:
Caledonia: Sasha McLees, child of Jeanne Buros; Grace Myhre, child of Francis and Heather Myhre; Brianna Stemper, child of Dan and Maria Stemper; Lillian M. Doyle, child of Patrick and Joleen Doyle; Sadie Treptow, child of Justin and Kristie Treptow; Amber Stemper, child of Michael and Susan Stemper.
Houston: Ethan Hargrove, child of Seth and Renae Hargrove; Maci Woodard, child of Josh and Jamie Woodard; Calley A. Colsch, child of Tim Colsch and Karla Colsch; Caden Charles Ness, child of Kimberly Ness; Karalee Christensen, child of Alan and Karen Christensen; Therese Jore, child of Doug and Mary Jore.
LaCrescent-Hokah: Lydia Rosendahl, child of Kevin and Paula Rosendahl.
Spring Grove: Marah Jean Mathison, child of Dean and Kristy Mathison; Ashlyn Hammel, child of Michael and Kelli Hammel.
