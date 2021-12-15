By Garrett Waldenberger – 4-H Federation Reporter
President Ashtyn Meyer is a member of the Houston County Sharp Shooters 4-H Club. She has been in 4-H for 8 years. Her favorite 4-H memories come the Houston County Fair. In 4-H some of the project areas she is involved in are Vegetable & Flower Gardening, Photography, Arts & Crafts, Goats, Chickens, Swine, Foods, Clothes, Wildlife and shooting trap. One of her goals for the 4-H year is for everyone in the Community to learn something new about 4-H.
Vice-President Sammy Witt is a member of the Houston County Sharp Shooters 4-H Club.
Secretary Jorja Meyer is a member of the Houston County Sharp Shooters 4-H Club. She has been in 4-H for 7 years. Her favorite 4-H memories come form the Houston County Fair. In 4-H, she is involved in shooting trap. Her goal for the year is to make 4-H fun for everyone.
Treasurer Leo Privet is a member of the Caledonia Rockets 4-H Club. He has been in 4-H for 7 years. His favorite 4-H memory is the 2019 Beef Show. He is involved in the 4-H beef program and his hobbies are showing beef and playing basketball. His goal for the 4-H year is to grow the beef and other livestock 4-H programs.
Reporter Garrett Waldenberger is a member of the Newhouse Norsemen 4-H Club. He has been in 4-H for 10 years. His favorite 4-H memory is winning Supreme Dairy with his 3-Year Old Brown Swiss cow, Hobby Stock Whiskey Bristol this last year at the County Fair. He is involved in cake decorating, Dairy, Dairy Judging, Dairy Quiz Bowl, Shop, Small Engines, Wildlife & Biology, Forest Resources, Craft, Vegetable & Flower Gardening, Home Environment, Shooting Sports & Wildlife and Science of Animals. His goal for the year is to encourage others to learn more in the Dairy project areas. His hobbies are shooting trap, hunting, fishing and trapping.
The Federation Officers invite you to attend a 4-H Federation meeting to learn more about 4-H and all the fun you can have in the program. There are MANY project areas to be involved in. At the December 6th Federation meeting, the activity will be gingerbread house decorating. Please contact the Houston County Extension Office for more details.
