By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Where there’s a will to keep students learning during a pandemic, there’s a way to do it safely, and Spring Grove Public Schools has found that way with outdoor classrooms.
Three elementary classes spend up to 90% of their day outside in Trollskogen Park, while seventh and eighth graders spend time in Roverud Park, Assistant Superintendent Gina Meinertz said.
So far, the new learning environment is working out for students and teachers.
Elementary teacher Jill Bjerke noticed kids are more focused when they’re outside.
“When we get outside, we try to take a minute to just notice how the day feels,” she said. “What do we hear, smell, feel. We talk about being thankful for having the opportunity to be outside in such a beautiful place.”
Students also have a discovery time to find things that might not have been there the day before, as outdoor environments change. Bjerke said letting them explore leads them to asking more questions and activates their sense of wonder. Time spent outdoors encourages children’s natural curiosity. Having extra space outdoors also makes it easier to spread out for COVID safety restrictions.
While kids learning outdoors creates an idyllic scene, outdoor learning is not without its challenges. Bees have been the biggest challenge so far, Bjerke said. Beyond that, school during COVID has been a challenge, but teachers are using a difficult time to try something new, she added.
“I really hope that this program is just the start for our community,” she continued, “We are so lucky to have such a beautiful community with beautiful parks. I feel so lucky to have supportive parents, administration and community that are helping make this program a reality.”
Bjerke said they’re hoping to build a “community of children who care for and will be invested in their community.” Eventually, it would resemble a partnership.
She also mentioned outdoor learning is not entirely a new concept, especially in Scandinavian and European countries, who have been practicing this concept longer. There are also similar schools around Canada and the U.S.
Not one to ignore the city’s Norwegian heritage, school administrators reached out to a school in Norway that has been utilizing outdoor classrooms. That school in Norway found students’ negative behaviors decreased, because they were more tired from being outdoors. Teachers from both schools corresponded about outdoor lesson plans as well.
The concept of outdoor classrooms is known as “place based learning,” where education is based around a certain location and that place is used to stimulate students’ curiosity and inquiry to make connections around that place, Meinertz explained. An example is there is a school in Hawaii that bases its entire curriculum and grade levels around locations on the island.
Students have already been inquistive about their new surroundings, Meinertz said.
“They enjoy being out here. They have a thousand questions and all of their hands go up,” she said. Students inquired about an empty bird’s nest, the difference between wasps and bees and learned more their seasons and different kinds of homes the insects utilize.
Outdoor classrooms with unlimited space also makes for good math lessons. When a teacher tells them to stay within a perimeter in the park, the students asked how to find the perimeter. They can also learn with natural objects found in their environment, such as the science and math of leaves and the circumference of the tree used to mark the teacher’s desk.
“They’re learning perimeter and in-depth concepts because they need to know them to understand their space,” Meinertz added. “They have a reason to know things.”
Bjerke echoed those thoughts and said place-based learning is centered around what the students are interested in, but it’s also not limited to indoors versus outdoors.
“When they feel like their questions are being answered, then yes, they will feel more engaged,” she said. “Students will always be more engaged if they are connected to their learning.”
Spring Grove teachers hope to continue outdoor classrooms as long as possible this year, which prompted the city council to discuss improvements to park shelters for classrooms and future groups.
Ideally, the shelters need improved windows to close when the wind blows too hard or it rains, Meinertz suggested. They would also like to see electric heating structures for colder months and additional walls that could be closed or open. The school also placed porta-potties in the park for students to avoid travel across the road to the baseball field restrooms.
If the spaces are improved, people are going to think about the shelters for other reasons, Meinertz said.
“It’s a really great feel, there’s lots of space and so much to learn,” she said.
During the enrollment process, parents were asked what would make them most comfortable with students coming back in person. Parents were asked to give preference to outdoor classrooms, no preference to outdoor or indoor, or prefer no outdoor classes at all, knowing their child’s abilities and attention span.
As a result, the school has several multi-age classrooms including kindergarten-first-second, kindergarten-first, third-fourth-fifth, second-third and many more groupings. Meinertz acknowledges that’s probably more than a few multi-age classes the school wanted to experiment with, but they wanted parents and kids to feel safe.
The multi-age classrooms do line up with Spring Grove’s 21st century one-room schoolhouse concept and its plan for personalized learning, though the school will not keep that many multi-age classrooms after COVID.
Additionally, children of tier 1 essential workers like healthcare providers, emergency medical technicians and similar careers are able to keep coming to school even if the school goes into distance learning mode. Three classes have that option, one of which is outdoors. It also helps that students have the same teacher all year.
With Spring Grove’s technology plan (high school 1 to 1 laptop program, middle school Chromebooks and elementary iPads), and the recent allocation of $30,000 from the city’s COVID relief funds to use for technology, one might wonder how tech and the outdoors are able to benefit students’ learning together.
Enter Spring Grove Communications, who planted fiber optic cable in Trollskogen Park to install broadband for students.
It took about a day and half to get the fiber installed, LeAnn Kraus of Spring Grove Communications said. An agreement was made between the city and school.
