Kendra Waldenberger, dairy students earn scholarships

Thirty six students from across the U.S. will benefit from $43,500 in scholarships from the Dairy Shrine. These outstanding young leaders will be recognized at the Dairy Shrine Awards Banquet on Monday, October 3, in Madison, WI.
Merton Sowerby Junior Merit Scholarships
The Merton Sowerby Scholarships are given in honor of Merton Sowerby, a National Dairy Shrine Pioneer and former Klussendorf winner from Michigan. This award recognizes six junior level undergraduate students at a four-year college or university who are planning a career in the dairy industry. The highest honoree receives $1,500, with the remaining honorees receiving $1,000 each.
The $1,500 recipient is Ashley Hagenow of Poynette, WI (Agricultural Communication and Marketing with minors in Animal Science and Food Business Management at the University of Minnesota). The $1,000 recipients are Kendra Waldenberger of Spring Grove, MN (Aninal Science with a Dairy Production emphasis and Agricultural Communication and Marketing), Miriam Cook of Pewamo, MI (Agriculture Economics at Purdue University), Jay Dicke of Goodhue, MN (Agricultural Good Business Management at the University of Minnesota), Ross Herber of Utica, MN (Dairy Production at South Dakota State Univeristy), Anton Schilter of Chehalis, WA (Animal Science at the University of Minnesota).
For photos or more information about the students being recognized by the Dairy Shrine, or to obtain tickets for the Awards Banquet, contact the office at info@dairyshrine.org or visit www.dairyshrine.org.
