ouston School District will have to spend just a little bit more on insurance for its buildings and facilities, as the previous policy was not adequate, the board was informed at its regular meeting on Thursday, May 5.
Superintendent Mary Morem said the district has been underinsured and if one of the buildings were to become a total loss, the district could be fined. A an updated policy also gives a better idea of what the buildings cost to replace.
Finance director Gwen Rostad said the buildings were appraised a few years ago, and insurance did increase every year, but not enough to keep with today’s costs. The difference between 2021 and 2022 is 24.02%, or $5.5 million. The board approved the increase.
Phone system upgrade
The district will soon see new phone upgrades. Morem said she and administrative assistant Anne Warner went through a spreadsheet of different phones and the alarm system. The current system is becoming obsolete, Morem added.
The new cost is about $2,400 a month, based on a three year term, from AcenTek. Morem asked AcenTek and Custom Alarm to work in conjunction to make sure the alarm system would not be bothered by the new phone lines, and that a battery backup was available.
Other news
The board approved the IEA three year contract. This contract provides safety meetings, OSHA inspections and the like. The cost had a slight increase of about $500.
The board approved an update to a form for Policy 404 on hiring employees, as suggested by the Minnesota School Board Association. The updated form allows for the requirements on new hires and allows for a federal background check.
The board approved board chair Tom Stilin, clerk Mark Swenson and treasurer Gene Lundak as check signers for Rushford State Bank.
Finally, Morem recognized the teaching staff as Hurricane Heroes this month, as May 2-6 is Teacher Appreciation Week. She thanked teachers for their hard work, which was echoed by board members. Swenson said he received emails from parents who said they appreciate their teachers and the way they handle situations.
Next meeting
The board went into closed session for negotiations. The next regular meeting of the Houston School Board will be June 2, at 6 p.m. in the high school library. There will be a special board meeting on June 20, at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.