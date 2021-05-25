By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was round two for Houston School Board on Thursday, May 20, as they discussed strategies for how to close the achievement gap and how to help teachers navigate curriculum and standards.
Originally brought to the board in April, Superintendent Krin Abraham said an on-sight instructional coach would help teachers determine how best to help students. This position is similar to a curriculum director, who help teachers connect assignments and content to state standards, especially if there’s a wide range of student abilities in the classroom.
“Even if kids are chronologically the same age ... after this pandemic, the spectrum of abilities within a classroom has gotten pretty wide,” Abraham said. Some kids are “high fliers,” while other kids need more support. While targeted services are helping kids who need it, an instructional coach can help with kids who need more of a challenge. Houston did have this position previously, which was Abraham herself, and the teachers would like to see the position again.
The instructional coach would be a half time position, and it would likely be bundled with another position. It helps if you find a person with multiple licensures, Abraham told the board. The coach should be able to work with teachers from pre-school to high school.
Board members were hesitant about hiring another position, when they just hired a new superintendent and communications director, as board member Mimi Carlson pointed out. The finance committee also hasn’t met to see where funds could come from with the instructional coach position, she added.
“I think there’s other ways to deal with the problem,” Carlson said. “We have rock star teachers. I don’t know that they need someone to tell them how to differentiate more. I think we can help them, but help them in a different approach.”
She would like to see another teacher hired, instead of a non-teaching position. The proposed position would be a TOSA, or Teacher on Special Assignment. She added that she felt the new superintendent, Mary Morem, should be making those decisions.
Abraham agreed Houston School District does have great teachers, but their professional development needs to be continued in order to help them grow and help them out.
High school principal Michael Mangan gave an example of how an instructional coach would help.
“I sit in a meeting with our special education (SPED) department and English department, we’re looking standards, we’re looking at different modifications that need to happen, and we need guidance because what the standard is saying is not aligning with what, perhaps the accomendation or modification is saying from the SPED department. So how do we do that standard?” he said.
Teachers have great experience and they know what they know, but sometimes they don’t know what they don’t know, and when it comes to serving individual kids, they need to be able to align standards, they need to be able to present those modifications for those teachers, he added.
After further discussion, the board stalled at a stalemate and tabled the topic. They moved onto the next big discussion that could mean an early dismissal on Wednesdays at 2 p.m.
The early out would allow kids to get more targeted services from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and for those who do not need extra help, they would be able to participate in extra curriculars or community service. Hurricane Watch would still be available at that time, and kids who typically don’t go to Hurricane Watch can do so.
“Let’s say that at 2 o’ clock, we’re also trying to really increase the ways that students can be at school to work. We’re trying to increase ways students can do community service,” Abraham said. “We’ve been doing a ton of brainstorming trying to figure out how to do this and this is the compromise we came to.”
She added it would also be an incentive for kids to graduate out of targeted services and participate in community service.
Carlson said she wished to go back to normal next year, and board members Josh Norlein and Tom Stilin agreed.
Stilin understood that they don’t want kids falling through the cracks, especially with three sections of eighth grade next year. He liked the plan overall and said he felt that the board should do everything they can to help those kids succeed.
Carlson agreed, but said she didn’t understand how they could jump from that to kids can’t go to school all day Wednesday.
“To me, if we’re going to do everything we can to help kids succeed, we’re going to hire more teachers, more special ed, we’re going to do this and that ... no, your kid can’t go to school all day Wednesday. It seems like a very weird progression,” she said.
Mangan said about 20% of high school students need extra work and extra time. Elementary principal Richard Bartz said he wasn’t sure on the percentage of elementary students, but said teachers have been staying on Tuesdays and Thursdays for homework help.
Board member Richard Erdmann suggested dismissing students to another group such as extra-curriculars, not from school. However, there’s not enough space in the building for every individual group to have a room to themselves, as the rooms would be saved for targeted services.
Board member Arlin Peterson said the plan could be very beneficial to students, but it has to be structured.
Abraham mentioned they’ve always had situations where kids are falling behind or where other kids were not getting challenged enough, even before the pandemic.
The board agreed to table this discussion until Morem came on board. If there is any movement on it at that point, parents will be notified in advance of the school year starting.
Other news
The board accepted the retirement of Todd Lundberg, effective Jan. 3, 2022. Lundberg will stay on as a math integrationist who will help students with math. A full-time teacher will replace his regular teaching position.
The board also accepted the resignation of Anna Frauenkron, high school paraprofessional.
The board was pleased with staff from Dependable Solutions for their technology needs over the past year. Joe Ruskey presented a five-year technology budget to the board, which will eventually have rotating plans for replacing technology and software.
The board also heard from Gwen Rostad, finance director, who presented an adjusted budget for fiscal year 21. The school will end the year with a positive balance of $3,678,366, which is an increase from the previous year’s balance of $2,393,821.
The board approved the property vehicle insurance policies.
Graduation was announced for June 4, at 7 p.m. Masks will be required, but social distancing is not required. Masks are required in school until teachers’ last contracted day is done.
Students will also have a full day on June 2, and a half day on June 3.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be June 3, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
