By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Two Houston High School seniors have been awarded the Triple A award for the 2020-21 school year.
Minnesota State High School League Triple A award stands for Academics, Arts and Athletics.
To qualify for the Triple A award, seniors must: be a high school senior, have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, participate in at least one league-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program, comply with MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct and complete the application form and submit it by the deadline.
Houston seniors Noah Kingsley and Allison Papenfuss have earned the 2021 Triple A award.
Allison Papenfuss
Current GPA or at time of application: 4.0
Art activities: I play the alto saxophone in senior high band.
Athletic participation: I participate in volleyball, basketball, and track and field.
What makes you strive for success in school? I am self-motivated to do the best and strive for excellence in school.
What are your current plans after high school? I am currently planning to attend North Dakota State University to study radiologic sciences.
What would you tell your peers who also look for success? Success doesn’t come easy. You have to work hard for it and learn from your mistakes.
Noah Kingsley
Current GPA or at time of application: 3.6
Art activities: Choir
Athletic participation: Basketball
What makes you strive for success in school? I want to get into college and get good grades for sports.
What are your current plans for after high school? Attend Winona State University
What would you tell your peers who also look for success? Just keep working, always find different ways or people to keep you motivated.
