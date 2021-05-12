By Jordan Gerard
As the school year winds down to graduation and administration starts looking ahead to next year, Houston School District will likely need to fill some big shoes.
With the superintendent’s position already filled and with an approved contract in hand, outgoing superintendent Krin Abraham said the district should plan for two key positions.
The first posting is a behavior interventionist with a strong foundation in social emotional learning. Abraham relayed from outgoing social worker Jill Diana that she did a lot of family outreach and also used more knowledge from her emotional and behavior disorders (EBD) training over the past school year, in response to behaviors and anxieties seen in students.
“Teachers are seeing things they haven’t seen before,” Abraham said. “For the next five years, that’s kind of the gap that’s been created in this year and a half. We have work to do.”
Abraham also suggested the board plan to hire a half-time instructional coach in order to help teachers with new World’s Best Workforce components, unpacking curriculum, looking at data driven instruction and formative assessments.
For example, the school uses FastBridge reading to measure a student’s fluency, however, it does not measure comprehension. That’s where an instructional coach can compare test scores from FastBridge, in-class quizzes and tests and the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA), assist with components that students need and help teachers build into the curriculum.
Abraham said that position could help close the gaps from the past year. However, the district could also wait and see how new superintendent Mary Morem would handle the task, as board member Mimi Carlson pointed out. Abraham cautioned on waiting though, as it could be difficult to fill the positions later in the summer.
The board also had a lengthy discussion about half day Wednesdays continuing or discontinuing next school year, and how they could better benefit students and teachers. No decision was made on that front, but the board agreed equity among all students should be the goal.
Finally, for the last week of school, May 26 will be a full day of school to allow finals and May 27 will be a half day.
COVID update
Abraham reported the current data set for case numbers was like “a tale of two cities,” as La Crescent saw a spike in cases and switched to distance learning. All athletic events with La Crescent were cancelled as well.
The county number released on Thursday, May 6 was 27.33 and is projected at 36.97 for this week. Zip code wise, Houston has seven cases. Houston School District had one positive student (in quarantine), while other schools were increased slightly.
With easing of restrictions by Gov. Walz, students will not need to wear their masks outside. Students will still need to social distance until the end of the school year and wear masks inside. Abraham also noted graduation plans were evolving and when May 28 approaches, social distancing will not be required, but wearing a mask inside will still be in place.
When Minnesota has 70% of adults vaccinated or the date is July 1, all restrictions will cease. Abraham said the kicker to this scenario is when all executive orders sunset on July 1, the school will not be able to provide distance learning in the 2021-22 school year for quarantined students unless there is a bill in the legislature that provides for that scenario.
Essentially, the student would have a normal sick day. The school would also not be able to do distance learning on snow days, as that would revert back to e-learning days.
Principal reports
MNVA Principal Angela Speckter reported teachers were learning how to use more tools in a new platform, D2L. A virtual graduation was planned for June 6 at 2 p.m. and that MNVA was planning smaller regional gatherings for students. About 68% of the student population has re-registered for MNVA.
Elementary Principal Richard Bartz relayed they expect about 30 kindergarteners for next year. The elementary school will also have summer school for Special Education, ECSE and general education.
High School Principal Michael Mangan thanked board members for all of the work they do and said students are focusing on ending the year strong. Prom went well and students were pleased with the meal, hypnotist and dance.
He also announced seventh graders would be attending Eagle Bluff, Awards Day for seniors was May 28 and the spring musical, “Chicago,” was set for June 11-13. He thanked Brianna Meyer and Conager Mrozek for their years of service to the district, and thanked community members for helping students this year.
Other news
The board approved the hire of Mikayla Simmons (activities/communications director), Tammy Bartz (musical accompanist), Jessica Dankers (musical wardrobe and costume), Lisa Evans (junior class advisor), Anna Frauenkron (junior class advisor) and Cecelia Hamrick (musical assistant drama director). The board approved the resignations of Jill Diana (social worker), Brianna Meyer (English/reading teacher, volleyball coach and yearbook advisor), Conager Mrozek (math teacher), Jessica Olson (MNVA) and Amy Sollie (MNVA).
The board accepted donations from Houston American Legion Post 423 and the Joseph Krage Estate for the DC trip, in the amounts of $3,000 and $1,128, respectively. They also accepted a donation of hand sanitizer from Blain’s Farm and Fleet, and a donation of $30 from Inez Abraham for prom.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be May 20, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
