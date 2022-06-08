By Jordan Gerard
S
everal Houston High School band and choir members were awarded Hurricane Heroes in recognition for their efforts at the solo/ensemble contest in April.
At the board’s regular meeting on Thursday, June 2, superintendent Mary Morem listed students and student groups that won “Superior” rating awards. Choir students include: Austin Sonneck, Izack Hargrove, William Carlson, Laine Sullivan, Nataleigh Dankers, Devin Shieffer and Ella Stensland. William Carlson won “Best in Site” with a perfect score of 40 (the total amount of points).
In band, students earning “Superior” ratings were Andon Storey, Erin Walters, William Carlson, Dawson Pedretti, Conner Porter, Morgan Rohweder, Jaden Woodard, Caitlin Brand, Bella Millen and Amanda Cripps. Aiden Storey won “Best in Site” with a perfect score.
“We have an amazing bunch of students,” she said. “I’m so proud of all of you. Keep working hard.”
She also thanked choir teacher Steve Munderloh and band teacher Paul Grupe.
District dreams
The board heard an informational presentation from Sitelogiq about potential future additions and renovations for the elementary and high school buildings. This first goal of the presentation was to “refresh ideas and opportunities” and to get board feedback.
Design concepts included a theatre space, safe and secure entrances, more multipurpose community spaces, collaborative learning spaces, a larger dining space at the elementary school and additional outdoor learning spaces.
Renovations included additional restrooms and an elevator at the front of the elementary buildings in order to connect all levels, an appropriately-sized music room, a space to support project-based learning and breakout spaces, in addition to others.
The board made no formal action on the suggested design concepts, but will likely start looking at cost implications for certain projects.
“The only way to discuss and dream it is to start the process and get numbers,” board member Josh Norlien said. “Not to freak anyone out. Not getting the excavators out.”
Board member Mimi Carlson explained that if the district had a funding opportunity, this would allow them to have a plan already drawn up.
Part three is getting community members involved through planning task forces, surveys, focus groups and gallery walks. Sitelogiq representative Matt Helgerson said the board should be able to say “yes” to three questions before going ahead on a project. Those questions asked if the project made sense for the kids, if it made sense fiscally and if there was community support behind it. There was no formal action from the board.
Other news
Morem informed the board that grant paperwork for the proposed solar project was submitted. The board approved a motion to accept the lowest bidder to complete the project if the grant was approved. If the grant is denied, the project will not proceed. Both solar arrays will be installed on the high school roof.
The board approved a Class Connects memorandum of understanding for Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA).
Morem presented the Q Comp Annual Report for 2021-22. The district set several goals in different categories including career advance, professional development and teacher evaluation. “Professional development and sharing with colleagues the effectiveness of what is working with one another across all schools” was the recommendation for the future.
The board approved a resolution for filing dates for election to the school board. Four seats are up for election. Each seat is a four-year term. Filing period is from Aug. 2-16 and the fee is $2.
The board approved the Local 70 contract for the teachers’ union. Morem noted the contract remained the same.
Finally, the board renewed its membership in the Minnesota State High School League. Membership dues were not available at this meeting.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston School Board will be July 7, at 6 p.m. in the high school library. The board set a special meeting for June 28, at 6 p.m. in the library for budget approvals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.