By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
If the wheels on the bus are going to get the kids to school, Houston School District will have to spring for a new one.
The school board approved a quote for $92,943 from North Central Bus & Equipment at its regular board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Superintendent Mary Morem said Bus No. 7 has been in the shop three times since she started her position in July. The cost for repairs has totaled about $11,000.
Other bus companies priced a used bus at about $20,000 less than a new bus. However, the district can apply for a $20,000 grant if they purchase a new one.
Morem said the district has a bus rotation fund and does have the funds to pay for a new bus. She felt confident to move forward on it. The board approved the motion to purchase the new bus, which should arrive in the spring.
New line striper machine
The board is expected to approve the purchase of a new line striper machine for $4,479 from Sherwin-Williams Paint. Morem said the district currently spends $150 per football game to line the field. With the new machine, they will only need to spend $80 for two football games, resulting in a pay-off of the machine in about a year and half. Baseball and softball do not require as many lines as football does.
The more expensive machine, versus the $2,449 one, can line grass and hard surfaces. Board member Richard Erdmann said they would be able to line the parking lot and handicap spaces.
The facilities committee did grant permission to purchase the $4,479 machine. The item will come back to the Nov. 4 meeting for approval.
Facilities/transportation director
The board agreed to create a facilities/transportation director position that will be responsible for custodial operations and behind the scenes transportation operations. The position comes with the retirement of Andy Sweet, custodian for the district.
The position requires a boilers qualification and experience in custodial and transportation. The board approved the motion to post the position.
Substitute pay
The substitute teacher shortage affects another local school district and urges an increase in pay to keep subs coming back.
School board members did approve an increase in sub pay, pending it aligns with the master agreement. The pay increased from $90 to $125 a day, which puts Houston in line with other area districts.
Furthermore, Morem said substitute teachers are signed up to teach, but do not show up to the classroom. High school principal Michael Mangan and herself stepped into teach last week.
She relayed that La Crescent is facing the same issue. Erdmann said subs can get different calls from different platforms. Superintendents are looking for incentives to keep substitutes coming back.
Other news
The board officially set the date and time for World’s Best Workforce public hearing for Nov. 18, at 6 p.m.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston School Board will be Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
