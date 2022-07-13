By Jordan Gerard
Houston School Board got a first look at the baseline data for its Redefining Ready College and Career Readiness program.
Two different sets of data were measured for the Class of 2022 to determine if they were college and career ready.
In the college ready category, 75% of the class had a grade point average of 2.8/4.0 scale; 77% of students earned a C or higher in algebra II; 56% of students took an advanced placement course; 88% of students earned a postsecondary credit; and ACT benchmark scores were as follows: English 58%, math 33%, reading 42% and science 42%.
In the career ready category, 91% of students achieved 90% attendance; 75% participated in two or more co-curricular activities (every year of high school); 53% earned dual credits (high school credit and postsecondary credit). The last category was earning industry credentials, but Superintendent Mary Morem said they should have a percentage there.
That was also another debate that was needed in the future, she added, because students at the Minnesota Virtual Academy should have earned internship hours and have the ability to join a union after high school. Plus, Houston High School had a partnership with La Crescent High School that should have shown credentials earned.
Overall, the class of 2022 was determined to be 75% college ready, 81% career ready and 66% college and career ready.
This is a relatively new program that Houston took on and only a few schools in southeast Minnesota are measuring with this data, Morem said. Houston was also invited back to participate again and be a leader to other schools, she added.
Board members liked the data. Mimi Carlson said she was impressed with the scores. Morem added that volunteering was also counted in the scores, whether students volunteered on their own or during the school day.
Other news
The board approved a number of agenda items relating to the start of the new school year.
With a few minimal changes the following was approved: high school staff handbook, onsite crisis plan, student handbook, Summit Learning Center handbook, MNVA crisis plan, MNVA staff and student handbook, and elementary student handbook.
The following memberships were also approved: Hiawatha Valley Education District, Minnesota School Board Association, Minnesota Rural Education Association, Southeast Service Cooperative.
The board reviewed a list of upcoming fundraising opportunities for students. Board members said they wanted the fundraisers spread out over the school year to avoid having too many at one time.
They also reviewed a list of field trips taken by the elementary school this past year. Morem relayed that eighth graders expressed a wish to go to the state capital, since covid-19 canceled that opportunity for them two years ago.
The board discussed increasing the Student Council advisor pay from .03 to .06 to “more accurately reflect the time commitment involved in this position.” This will also create a Minnesota National Honor Society advisor position.
The board made several approvals that will purchase equipment for the district, including a walk-behind floor scrubber for the elementary school at a price of $10,511.99; new desktop computers in the business lab for $25,830 (this was budgeted); two fob systems from Custom Alarm for the new campus buildings for $3,915 and $8,725.
The board also announced the official names of the two buildings. The former Catholic church building is the “Hurricane Hub,” and the former ABLE building is the “East Campus.” In the Hurricane Hub building, the board approved replacing windows for $17,002. The old stained glass windows will go to members of the congregation.
Finally, the board approved second quarter board pay and the field lease for the Houston Hoedown committee to use the athletic fields if they needed to.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston School Board will be Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
