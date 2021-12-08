By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The levy for tax payers in Houston School District is expected to remain the same as previous years, as discussed at the district’s annual Truth in Taxation meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2.
The board will vote on the 2022 levy at its meeting on Dec. 16. The amount for the levy is $1,229,513, or .61%.
During the Truth in Taxation meeting, finance director Gwen Rostad explained that Houston tries to keep its levy flat so it doesn’t affect property owners. The district is technically allowed to collect up to $1.8 million, but usually collects up to $1.2 million. Board chair Tom Stilin clarified that the levy is discussed among the finance committee and board members to decide how low the district can go without losing funding.
Budgets are adjusted later in the year, to account for state aid, negotiations and projects.
Rostad pointed out state aid has not kept up with inflation, and that results in school districts collecting more tax. Rural districts also have a harder time replacing lost formula state aid than metro districts because of the difference in property values.
The Ag2School Tax Credit affects Houston because they have debt levy. It results in a reduction for farmers and timber owners. The district collects the regular amount of tax, farmers and timber owners get a credit on their taxes, then the state covers that credit back to the school districts. Currently, there’s a 60% ag tax credit on bonds.
The board also pointed out that the proposed taxes will look a little different than the actual tax paid by property owners. The proposed tax includes a higher percentage of tax collected, however, governmental units need to set a proposed budget and levy, then most of them usually decrease that amount in December.
The budget also depends on what projects the district is doing. Currently, there is an indoor air quality project planned for the high school. However, that cost doesn’t affect property taxes because it’s covered by Long-Term Facilities Maintenance. That fund is paid 88% by the state and 12% by the district.
Rostad explained most of the changes seen on property taxes are due to other governmental units’ levies. Other changes account for a change in property value or classification, change in enrollment numbers, local decisions and requirements, adjustment for prior years and legislative changes.
Houston struggles with low property values because there is not a lot of commercial property, she said.
Local Option Revenue allows for the district to collect up to $300 per pupil, which is paid 60% from state aid and 40% from property taxes.
If property owners have specific questions about their property, they should talk to the county auditor. That number is 507-725-5803.
OSHA vaccination policy
The board approved an OSHA vaccination policy in the event that it is needed. The board needed to approve it by Dec. 6. Currently, the general topic is tied up in the courts system. OSHA determined if a workplace has over 100 employees, those employees must be vaccinated. Houston School District does have over 100 employees because of Minnesota Virtual Academy staff.
The policy says employees will need to “...be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of regular weekly testing for COVID-19. Employees who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask in the workpalce when indoors and when occupying a vehicle with another person for work purposes (expect when in a room alone with floor to ceiling walls and a closed door, when eating or drinking, or when the face covering creates a greater hazard).”
The district is prepared for weekly testing, as school nurse Deb Jergenson has prepared for the policy.
Other news
Fresh, hot pizza has returned to Houston’s concession stands this year through an agreement with Cenex/Mileage. However, board member Gene Lundak said Subzero Pizza was not approached about supplying pizzas to the stand. Superintendent Mary Morem and activities director Mikayla Simmons said Cenex/Mileage approached them and were not aware or informed of a previous agreement with Subzero Pizza. The gas station is able to deliver the pizzas, which eliminates in an adult having to leave the concession stand and retrieve the pizzas. They can also make them to order.
Simmons added it was not their intention to leave anyone out. The board agreed Morem and Simmons could talk to Subzero Pizza about an arrangement, since basketball season was just starting.
Morem said a survey to staff and parents will be sent out about the 2022-23 academic calendar.
She also asked the board to consider going to one board meeting per month and having work sessions when necessary.
The board went into closed session for negotiations.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston School District will be Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
