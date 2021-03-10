By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In the effort to search for a new superintendent, the Houston School Board approved the creation of a communications/activities director who will pick up extra duties performed by the current superintendent.
The new position will be responsible for transportation, facility and grounds, activities scheduling and communciations. They would also have responsibility for the school’s newsletter. It would be a non-teaching position.
Those extra responsibilities fell to current Superintendent Krin Abraham when no one else picked them up. However, presenting her current job description to potential applicants could scare them away, the board decided in February. The board confirmed the new position at its regular March 4 meeting.
School nutrition joint agreement
The board approved entering into a school nutrition program join agreement contract with Hiawatha Valley Education District’s (HVED) Achieve program, located in Hokah. The current restaurant providing meals to the handful of students in the Achieve program is not sufficient for free and reduced meals, Abraham said. The school has to partner with a certified school lunch provider to qualify for free meal benefits all other students are receiving now, she clarified later.
Staff from that program will drive to Houston and pick up the food, and since it’s only a handful of students, it will not hinder Houston’s food program. HVED Achieve staff will need a food service license.
COVID-19 update
Abraham reported case numbers were decreasing, though county numbers were not yet below 10. Once the number does dip below 10, the school district has different abilities, whereas the guidance said schools can open and not have to follow social distancing or meet capacity requirements. Masks would still be worn, since the state mandate is still in place. It also means they could have some of the whole school activities, such as Awards Day in person.
The county reported 13 cases the week of Feb. 22, but Houston County Public Health Educator Audrey Staggemeyer said it was concerning that 8 of the 13 cases were school-age children around the county, all of which are involved with youth activities.
As schools begin to open a little more and keep participating with other schools in sports, the cases are more spread among upper elementary and teenage population, Abraham noted.
She said it was important the district stay in their current hybrid model, stay cautious and not rush to open everything up. Overall, she said the conference does a good job of quarantining teams when there is a positive case.
New guidelines came out for staff who have been fully vaccinated (two weeks after the second shot). Those staff members will not need to quarantine if exposed.
Plans for prom and graduation are tentative at this time.
Principal reports
Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) principal Angela Specketer reported re-registration was in progress and the school had received a 17% response from current students. Of that population, 96% indicated they would return to MNVA next year. The school did lose 146 kids after the governor announced schools could have a re-opening plan.
The school did find five testing sites for the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) test. Specketer also announced course offerings were in progress, including the addition of a German language course, which was offered this year and had two students receive the top score and third place score on the national language test.
High school principal Michael Mangan said students were working on “Move This World” social emotional learning skills, especially since pandemic fatigue is hitting students. The school also recorded a 20% failure rate, due to learning gaps that occurred after distance learning. Abraham said the high school would be proactive and start targeted services for fourth quarter, as well as offer summer school.
Elementary principal Richard Bartz reported winter testing was complete and that MCA test was scheduled for April. He also noted parent/teacher conferences would take place over the phone, Zoom, Google Meets or other means. Kinder Connection was also coming up and gives preschoolers the chance to see their classroom next year.
Other news
The board approved new course offerings as discussed at its Feb. 18 meeting. Those include a new schedule for American literature, mythology, digital citizenship, life skills and speech and drama.
Abraham announced the drama trip to New York City was re-scheduled to July 27-31, 2022, due to COVID. Seniors who were signed up for the trip and who will have graduated will likely be able to join the trip, but confirmation is needed from trip planner – World Classrooms Educational Travel.
Spring sports coaching contracts were accepted and are as follows: Jason Carrier-varsity baseball, Ryan Gatzlaff-girls golf, Cecilia Hamrick-adaptive bowling, Jacob Highum-varsity softball, Michelle Knutson-C-team softball, Kiel Koehler-boys golf, Joffre Pedretti-C-team baseball, Chad Vix-B-team softball and Steve Walters-B-team baseball.
Abraham also noted Feb. 17-24 was School Board Appreciation Week and thanked board members for their efforts.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be held March 18, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.