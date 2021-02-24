By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In preparation for the new superintendent search, Houston School Board narrowed down the job description, and discussed the creation of a new position at its regular board meeting on Feb. 18.
The topic was a large issue to tackle, as the board scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m., in person, to discuss it further. Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) superintendent search representative Barb Dorn will be joining the board via Zoom to help.
In figuring out which tasks to sort out from Superintendent Krin Abraham’s current responsibilities, the planning committee presented a communications/activities director position.
Committee member Mimi Carlson said that position would take over transportation, facility and grounds, activities scheduling and communciations. They would also have responsibility for the school’s newsletter. It would be a non-teaching position.
It’s not a relatively new position, as the district used to have a communications director. The board agreed many of Abraham’s current responsibilities should also fall to principals or other staff.
The board will need to reach a consensus on the position and job description at the Feb. 23 meeting, as they need approval at the March 4 meeting. At the special meeting, Abraham can facilitate, but not participate.
Activities Director Dale Moga will be with the district until March 26, right as spring sports and activities scheduling kicks into high gear.
New course offerings
Abraham presented new course offerings to the board for grades seventh and up.
For seventh grades, a new Digital Citizenship class will replace the course elective Reading and Writing Prep. This class will teach students to be conscientious on the internet and how devices affect social and emotional health.
Eighth graders will have a new Life Skills class that will replace the course elective Reading and Writing Prep. This course will teach students goal-setting, problem-solving, budgeting, time management, self-image, among other socio-emotional skills and career skills.
An exciting class, juniors and seniors will have a mythology elective class. Abraham said kids have been talking about different allusions to mythology that are being used in pop culture.
The speech and drama class will make a comeback for juniors and seniors. Abraham said that class was the reason for many changes around the building, such as the red lockers that line the hallways.
Finally, a change with the American literature scheduling will give juniors and seniors more flexibility in their schedule, as they’ll be able to take the course in their junior or senior year. Previously, the course was only offered to juniors, preventing students from taking other courses and electives at that time.
The board is expected to approve the new courses at the March 4 meeting.
New scoreboard
The board approved a motion to purchase two new wireless scoreboards from Nevco for $7,893.09. The boards will not be here before the end of basketball season, but will be ready for volleyball season and summer sports. The board will need to pay for installation separately, which will be determined at a later meeting.
The board received $6,000 in donations for the scoreboards.
COVID update
Abraham said county numbers were projected to decrease over the next two weeks. In the zip codes, Houston had three cases, while other towns had less than 10. The Summit Learning Center did have a positive case, resulting in a quarantine of five students and one staff, but Abraham said the district has been “vigilant about catching it right away.”
Houston is already following new guidelines from Gov. Tim Walz’s office about students returning to school. Looking ahead to prom and graduation, the plan could look similar to guidelines for weddings, but no definite rules have been announced yet.
Other news
The board approved second readings of several policies.
The board also approved Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) cohort dates for 2021-22. Students wishing to attend MNVA during the school year will start on certain dates with other students after admittance is approved.
Next meeting
A special meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. to discuss the superintendent job description and creation of a communications/activities director position. The meeting will be in-person, with a Zoom option.
The next regular meeting will be March 4, at 6 p.m., at the high school library, in-person with a Zoom option.
