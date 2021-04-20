By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was a long process, but finally, Houston School District has a new superintendent.
At its regular April 15 meeting via Zoom, the board held a short meeting to take care of action items and then proceeded with superintendent finalist interviews.
Three people were in the running for the position. Those included Mary Morem, Principal, Triton Public Schools; Kevin Babcock, Principal, Medford Public School, Minnesota; and Stephanie Hubbard, Superintendent, Iowa-Grant School District, Wisconsin.
Morem was selected as the new superintendent. Board chair Tom Stilin said in a press release, “The consensus was that Mary has the qualifications and skills to move the school district forward. We feel she will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to leading the District forward, and we are excited to work with her.”
Contract negotiations start immediately and are expected to be approved at a special school board meeting on April 22. Start date is pending for July 1, 2021.
In other business, the board approved the Minnesota Virtual Academy trip to Germany with EF Tours.
The board approved the city lease of the high school ballfields for summer rec.
The board also approved a Custom Alarms quote for $37,850 to install an upgraded camera system at the high school. About $35,850 of that price tag will be covered by Long Term Facilities Maintenance funds.
Finally, the board accepted donations from the community for the new scoreboard and the library project. Those donations come from Houston Athletic Boosters for $3,000 (scoreboard); Hurricane Foundation–Dianne Poppe for $1,000; and Houston Lions Club for $500.
The board thanked the donors for their generosity and donations were greatly appreciated.
COVID update
Superintendent Krin Abraham said numbers seem to be going down, but Houston County Public Health is concerned that there might be a false sense of security since testing has also slowed.
Houston currently has no quarantine cases and sits at 0 cases in the zip code.
Field trips are allowed by the Minnesota Department of Education, but schools must follow CDC and MDH guidelines.
Next meeting
The next regular meeting will be May 6.
