By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In response to the substitute shortage, Houston School District will see two new long-term substitute teachers, one for each on-site building.
At the board’s regular meeting on Nov. 4, Superintendent Mary Morem said other districts are considering similar positions. It would be especially beneficial to the district if they advertised for the positions as December graduates look for jobs.
She said there’s been a need for a substitute the whole year so far. This position could also help fill in for a paraprofessional, office and kitchen.
Elementary principal Richard Bartz said the elementary grades usually have two subs on a normal day. However, he noted that Friday, Nov. 5 would “be a rough day,” due to several teachers and paraprofessionals absent.
High school principal Michael Mangan said the issue that comes up is “our teachers are just stretched so thin because they’re giving up that prep time.”
The board approved two long-term substitutes, one for each building.
Memorial bench
The board accepted a memorial bench in memory of Jared Larson, a member of the Class of 2022, who passed last January. The bench will be placed near the Owl and remain there for 10 years. The donation comes from the Minnesota Honor Society and Houston High School Student Council.
Q comp additional mentors
The board approved three new mentors for Q comp, in order to accommodate requirements in the new model (approved earlier this year). Mentors observe teachers three times a year, however, with a large staff on-site and online, completing observations with the current number of mentors is not possible. The board agreed to hire the new mentors at .5 FTE.
The board approved applying for the Minnesota State High School League’s foundation grant, which helps students pay activity fees.
The board approved a resolution to “Adjust Asset Value Threshold,” which requires the district to capitalize its assets. The amount was increased to $2,000 per rules from the federal government.
As winter approaches, board members were reminded if school is closed or dismissed early, the regularly scheduled board meeting moves to the following week, same day, same time.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston School Board will be Nov. 18, at 6 p.m., including a World’s Best Workforce public hearing at 6:30 p.m.
