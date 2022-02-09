By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Houston teachers and kids can look forward to more instructional and activity space, after the Houston School Board approved the purchase of two separate buildings.
At its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3, Superintendent Mary Morem explained there is not adequate instructional and activity space, especially when three teachers are sharing one classroom and rotating in and out throughout the day. Morem talked to a retired teacher who said they had never had their own classroom in the years they taught for Houston.
Board members agreed. Chair Tom Stilin said they’ve talked about having more space for a long time, and there are more activities going on in school now than 20 years ago.
The school purchased St. Mary’s Catholic Church building for $200,000. That will be paid for from the general fund, which has the available money.
Then they purchased the ABLE building for $450,000. That will be paid for by lease levee authority through a bond. The school district has the right to bond a certain amount of money in order to buy additional buildings for instructional purposes. The purchase was approved by the State of Minnesota. The cost will not be placed on taxpayers.
As for which instructions and activities will be in the new buildings, the board recommended creating a committee of school administration and possibly community members to explore their options. Board member Mimi Carlson expressed her excitement about the new spaces, and encouraged good communication to the public about the use of the spaces.
Solar options
Houston School District was in the top six of a grant list to apply for a solar panel grant that could save the district about $10,000 to $12,000 a year in energy costs.
Morem said the district was accepted in the first round of applications, and they can move onto the final round. The district would be responsible for paying 5% of the total cost, which is not to exceed $114,000, according to the grant guidelines.
If chosen and agreed upon, a 39.9 kilowatt solar unit would be installed on the roof of the elementary and high school buildings, saving $5,000 to $6,000 a year for each building.
Board member Josh Norlien asked about maintenance costs after the initial installation. That would depend on which company was hired to install them, Morem said. The board gave permission for Morem to move ahead with the final application.
Principal updates
Minnesota Virtual Academy Principal Angela Specketer reported that they saw a 27% increase on students’ phonetic awareness after they hired a reading interventionist. That increase happened in one semester.
Elementary Principal Richard Bartz reported that targeted services and other student support increased testing scores an average of 19.3 points from fall to winter. A second group of students showed 25.5 points of growth.
High School Principal Michael Mangan thanked board members for their work and commended teachers. He said the high school has been focusing on socio-emotional learning, especially on resiliency. They’re also working on career and college readiness.
Mangan also recognized Caden Ness and Therese Jore as recipients of the Minnesota State High School League Triple A award. Seniors will be recognized during the state basketball tournaments.
Other news
The board approved camera upgrades at the elementary building from Custom Alarm for $15,365.
They accepted several donations. Two from the Houston American Legion Post 423 in the amount of $1,850 total, for ECFE and the sports display case. Then $100 from AcenTek for the ECFE Elf Store, and $720 from Jonathan Huhn, from the golf tournament for Houston Football.
Board members commended the Houston Dance Team for their conference championship.
Next meeting
The next regular meeting of the Houston School Board will be March 3, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
