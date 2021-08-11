By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Kids from La Crescent Montessori and STEM School will have the opportunity to participate in several sports with kids from Houston School District.
At its regular board meeting on Aug. 5, Houston School Board members approved adding dance-high kick and softball to an already existing agreement. New activities and communications director Mikayla Simmons said those two activities were missing from the original contract. Adding the montessori school will not change the school’s class level. She added students from La Crescent were also interested in volleyball. The montessori school does not offer activities by itself.
In other sports news, Houston also agreed to join in a co-op with Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson for cross country. Two students are interested in the sport, and the school already has transportation going to Rushford.
Houston approved the cooperative agreement with Caledonia for several sports, however, the price is still negotiable. Fall sports practices officially start Aug. 16.
Admission prices for sporting events increased by $1 for students and adults. Cost for students is $4, adults are $6. Season passes for high school students are free, while senior (65 years+) season pass prices decreased to $15.
Preschool transportation
The school’s policy on preschool transportation says it may or may not offer transportation and it may or may not charge for that transportation, Morem told the board. There are six licensed daycares in town that could be pick-up and drop-off points.
Prior to Covid, the school offered free preschool busing, however, board member Richard Erdmann cited safety concerns. He said there’s parents who could use the option, but buses needed to have enough seatbelts for kids.
The board agreed to let Morem talk to parents about preschool transportation and bring the topic back to the Aug. 19 meeting.
Covid numbers
The district has not made an official decision on masking yet, due to new recommended guidance from the CDC (Center for Disease and Control) and MDH (Minnesota Department of Health) and due to the presence of the Delta variant in Houston County. Many businesses around the area are requiring masks for employees.
As of last week, Houston County was in the “high” category for transmission. Morem said the first two weeks in July counted no cases, but by the next week, there were 16 cases and then in the last five days, there were 21 cases. She also reported vaccination rates for age groups 12-15 years and 16-18 years were increasing.
The board will not likely call an emergency meeting to talk about the mask policy, but that could change. It’s likely they could say masks will be recommended, but not required. That decision should be discussed at the Aug. 19 board meeting. School starts Sept. 7.
Other news
The board worked on updates to each student and staff handbooks for elementary, high school, MNVA and Summit Learning Center. Many of the changes included updating the superintendent information, since Mary Morem took over.
The board approved a quote for $4,975 from Winona Controls for a new furnace at the preschool.
Back to school sessions will be held Aug. 30 and 31. Elementary open house hours will be 4-6 p.m. and high school will be 6-7 p.m. for seventh and eighth grade and 7-8 p.m. for ninth-twelfth.
Next meeting
The next Houston School Board meeting will be Aug. 19, at 6 p.m., in the high school library.
