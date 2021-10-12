By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
After a review of changes to the Health and Safety Measures plan, Houston School Board accepted the proposed changes at its regular board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 7.
The board hosted a parent meeting on Sept. 27, and previously, sent the first Covid-19 policy back to the committee.
This time around, the 2021-22 Health and Safety Measures Resolution lays out guidelines for screening protocols, confirmed cases of Covid-19, close contacts, quarantining/stay at school options and learning models.
Screening protocols:
• All staff and students should stay home if they aren’t feeling well
• Staff and students are encouraged to self-monitor symptoms throughout the day
• Students who have one of the four more common symptoms (fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell) need to stay out for 10 days unless they have a negative test or alternate diagnosis
• If you have the other less common symptoms, you may return when your symptoms improve
• Siblings may remain in school if they don’t have any of the more common symptoms
Confirmed case of COVID-19
• Individuals will be asked to stay at home until it has been 10 days since they developed symptoms or tested positive, their symptoms have improved, and they have been fever free for 24 hours
Close contacts
• Individuals who were within 6 feet of a COVID-19 positive individual for more than 15 cumulative minutes during a 24 hour period will be considered close contacts. If both people are masked, it is 3 feet for a close contact
• Families of close contacts will be notified by the school
Quarantining/stay at school options
• Individuals deemed a close contact at school have a choice if symptom free: May remain in school under the following conditions
• Wear a mask for 10 days, the same as quarantine. Masks need to be worn properly and if not, will be asked to be quarantined at home
• COVID-19 test after 5 days and return without a mask with a negative PCR test result on the 6th day.
• Stay home the 10 days we are currently doing.
• If an individual is deemed a close contact in their household, they still need to quarantine for 14 days.
Learning Model:
• We will continue to have teachers reach out to students who are in quarantine. We will hire an additional person to touch base every day with our students to assure our students’ needs are being met.
The document further explains the plan is fluid and can be changed to meet the needs of the district.
The changes made result in a policy that is similar to Caledonia and Rushford-Peterson, Superintendent Mary Morem said. The school nurse has a list of kids who are in quarantine and the list is updated faithfully, she added.
No one spoke during the public comment period. Board members accepted it, without a vote, prompting parents to question how that was decided. Board chair Tom Stilin said the policy was available before the board meeting, however, parents were not aware of that before the meeting.
The policy is available online, through an expansive process. Under the “District,” tab, go to “School Board,” on the left side links, click “School Board Packets.” Then click the current meeting date on the schedule and go to that link. Scroll down in the agenda to the first link in “Discussion Items.”
The board was not required to take an official vote on the proposed changes. Morem explained the first health and safety resolution passed by the board at the Sept. 2 meeting states that the superintendent can make changes at any time, provided that the board chair agrees and the school board is informed.
Other news
The board approved a number of items, including setting a public hearing for World’s Best Workforce for Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m., signing the cooperative agreement with Caledonia Area Public Schools, third quarter board pay and posting a job position for a district office administrative assistant.
They also accepted a bid from Olympic Builders General Contractors, Inc. for HVAC upgrades at the high school.The bid came in at $1,218,220, all inclusive. The project cost is $1,439,000. Funding for that project will come from ESSER II and III dollars, general fund, health and safety fund and a bond.
The board also accepted donations from several generous donors including:
$300, Legion Post 423, Storey State Band
$500, Legion Auxiliary, DC Trip
$410, Huhner Golf Tournament, HHS Football
$300, Houston Lions, Story State Band
$500, Houston Athletic Boosters, Athletic Speaker
$50, Gene Lundberg Memorial, HHS Football
Classroom supplies, Thrivent Financial.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston School Board will be Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.