By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
If there’s one thing students are excited for, it’s the return of Homecoming week, and Houston’s is coming back from outer space.
“Spacecoming” is the theme for the Hurricanes’ Homecoming this year, taking place Sept. 27 to Oct. 2.
Houston’s dress up days coordinate with the theme, and residents should not be alarmed if they see various outfits such as Moon Landing/60s (Monday), Area 51 day/Neon/Alien (Tuesday), Intergalactic Superhero (Wednesday), Space Jam/jerseys (Thursday), and Spirit Day (Friday).
Selected for spots on the Homecoming court are Calley Colsch, Nikki Dahle, Jayden Serres, Erin Walters, Maci Woodard, Aydan Florin Ethan Hargrove, Isaac Heyer, Tanner Kubitz and Caden Ness.
Students started the week off with decorating windows on Sunday and crowning the Homecoming King and Queen.
The elementary will have a pep fest on Thursday, Sept. 30, while high school students will have their pep fest on Friday, Oct. 1, at 1:30 p.m., followed by the parade. Saturday night features a semi-formal dance for 9th-12th grades.
Sports for the week included a junior high/junior varsity home game vs. Spring Grove on Monday; volleyball at Schaeffer Academy on Tuesday; volleyball at home vs. Mabel-Canton on Thursday; and football at home vs. Lyle-Pacelli on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.