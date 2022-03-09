By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Students at Houston High School can expect a few new and different classes next school year, as the administration determined what they will offer.
High school principal Michael Mangan announced several classes, including a financial education course, family and consumer science courses, life skills course for Summit students and advanced art classes.
He said students were surveyed and then administration looked at what courses were applicable for career and college readiness.
Financial Foundations is the course expected to teach students about managing money. Mangan said it’s the course where a familiar line is often heard, “This is the stuff you hear people say you wish they would have learned in high school.” That course is offered for 10th-12th graders.
A family and consumer science class will be added, in addition to expanding the current foods class that is very popular with students. Global Foods will introduce students to cultural influences, cooking techniques, understanding of staple foods and careers in the culinary arts.
The Summit program will have a life skills course, similar to a family and consumer science class.
Advanced art classes will be available for students as a structured independent study. This is catered to individual students who want to pursue art.
Seventh and eighth graders will have a family and consumer science program that will allow them to explore careers.
Registration will take place on March 24, for kids and parents in grades 7-10.
Stop It Solutions
Mangan also talked about a grant through Southeast Service Coop that will provide an anonymous reporting system for students.
Stop It Solutions is an app that students can download on their phones and will be available on their Chromebooks. Students are able to submit a tip, anonymously or named if they choose, about incidents in school ranging from self-harm situations to bullying to bigger incidents. It also provides resources for socio-emotional learning and it can connect to crisis text lines.
“It really makes our reporting system moved up to the world of technology where our kids are at,” Mangan said.
The app has been used in over 6,000 school districts nationwide and is associated with the Department of Justice. That’s on a local level as well, Mangan added. The grant is funded through the Stop School Violence Act, which is a federal grant. There is no cost to the district. It’s expected to be funded through 2024. The app is unique to each high school and its students, meaning that an outside person should not be able to use it.
“The focus here is to be proactive when it comes to student safety,” he added. Reported tips go to Mangan and behaviorial interventionists. Police Chief Brett Hurley continues to be involved with the district.
Board member Mimi Carlson added the app was a topic of conversation at the Minnesota School Board Association convention recently. She mentioned other districts implemented it about 10 years ago and saw huge success with it.
“They could be helping a friend out. Kids are smart, and if they have a tool, it’s a good thing,” she said.
The board gave permission to go ahead with utilizing the app.
Hurricane Hero
Superintendent Mary Morem named recent graduate Lilly Davenport as a Hurricane Hero, for her efforts in helping on the preschool bus, and noted that she was able to graduate early as well.
Hurricane Heroes is a new mention at school board meetings that is meant to focus on positive news.
Other news
Morem announced that in accordance with CDC guidelines, masking was no longer required on transportation.
The board approved the 2022-23 academic calendar that will have two start dates (one for elementary and one for middle/high school), a shorter winter break, but an earlier end of school date (June 1).
The board approved four start dates for Minnesota Virtual Academy.
They also approved the purchase and installation of new bathroom partitions at the elementary and high school buildings. That cost was $24,750 for materials and $13,775 for installation.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston School Board will be April 7, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
