HHS Band students held their Solo and Ensemble Contest on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Houston High School. 21 students performed in 14 different events on the day. 12 of the 14 events earned Superior Ratings!
Congratulations to Andon Storey who received a perfect 40 out of 40 on his Trumpet solo and was also named Best In Site for the day!
Congratulations to Allison Papenfuss, Priya Kingsley and Lilly Carr for their perfect 40 on their Saxophone Trio and to Andon Storey and Katie Bartz for their perfect 40 on their Trumpet Duet.
Nine other events also earned Superiors (scores of 35-40) including:
Emma Forsyth – Xylophone Solo, Carter Jilk – Clarinet Solo, Allison Papenfuss – Alto Sax Solo, Curtis Chapel – Bari Sax Solo, Kenny Grupe – Trombone Solo, Alex Walters & Cade Christensen – Snare Drum Duet, Therese Jore & Emma Chapel – Snare/Bass Duet, Becca Rostad/Sydney Torgerson/Kayleen Kulas – Snare/Bass Trio, Amelia Torgerson & Maria Christensen – Flute Duet.
Earning Excellents (scores of 28-34) for their performances were:
Alex Walters/Cade Christensen/Jordon Beeman – Snare/Bass Trio, Mason Albrecht & Preston Peterson – Alto Sax Duet.
These students as well as the rest of the High School Band and Junior High Band can be heard at the Spring Concert on Monday, May 10th at 6:30 in Trailhead Park.
