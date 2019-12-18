By Sheri Allen
FLL Coordinator
FIRST (For the Inspiration ad Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League also known as FLL helps build discovery as well as knowledge within the science and technology realm.
The FLL program establishes an annual challenge for 4th-6th grade teams around the world. This year’s challenge is called ‘City Shaper’. Our cities and towns face big issues, like transportation, accessibility and even natural disasters. How can we shape a better future for everyone? It will take teamwork and imagination. Our teams are ready to build a better tomorrow together.
Our challenge consists of 2 parts:
1. The robot game. Here teams identify missions to solve. They will then design, build and program a LEGO EV3 robot to complete the missions. Finally, they will test and refine their program and design.
2. The innovation project. This year, teams were tasked to identify a problem with a building or public space in their community. Design a solution and share the solution with others and then refine their solution.
We have three teams this year that presented their community improvement ideas to the Caledonia City Council during the December 9th meeting.
Team 1: McKenna Eglington, Maggie Herman, Hannah McGonigle, Kinley Holdmeyer, Sophia Grams
Team 2: Alexander Vick, Blake Peterson, Hayden Gore, Merik Allen, Sawyer Lampert, Liam Rohland, Owen Ranzenberger
Team 3: Carson Jerviss, James Fitzpatrick, Brody Ranzenberger, Emmett Jerviss, Sam Schuldt, Evan Barnes
