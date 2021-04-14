By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

Two juniors from Caledonia High School have seen the result of their hard work in and outside of school after they were selected as the 2021 ExCEL Award winners.

Grace Meyer and Brady Augedahl are this year’s honorees. Both enjoy school sports and activities and hold leadership positions in school. 

The ExCEL Award, standing for “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership,” is specifically for juniors who are active in Minnesota State High School League activities and demonstrate leadership and commitment to community service. This award is sponsored by the League’s corporate partner Wells Fargo.  

Nomination criteria asks that students be a junior in high school, make satisfactory progress toward graduation, participate in a MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity, hold a leadership position(s) in school, volunteer in their communicty and meet the general eligibility requirements. 

Grace Meyer

What MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity/activities do you participate in?

Band 

What leadership positions do you hold in school?

Yearbook Editor, FFA Secretary

Why is leadership important to you? 

Leadership is important to me because being a leader is a way of providing an example for others to follow, not just being at the top. It is important for leaders to help others and provide support for others. 

What makes you do your best work in school and outside of school?

Having goals and knowing I have a purpose as a leader and student. 

Future plans after high school?

Attend a 4 year college, undecided major

Brady Augedahl

What MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity/activities do you participate in?

I currently participate in Baseball and Robotics.

What leadership positions do you hold in school?

I am currently a key piece of the leadership in the Robotics Team along with a few of my peers. I am on the Prom Committee and recently got elected onto the Spring Fling court. 

Why is leadership important to you? 

Leadership is important to me because I looked up to a lot of people from Caledonia High School when I was younger. No matter what I am doing, whether it be schoolwork, Baseball, or Robotics, someone needs to be a leader. 

I grew up watching a few amazing baseball players working together to succeed. Leadership can be a source of confidence and inspiration in the people around them.

What makes you do your best work in school and outside of school?

Competition definitely brings out the best in me. Pushing myself to the limit and having goals to achieve definitely makes me a lot more successful.

Future plans after high school?

I plan on starting an engineering internship out of high school and getting my degree in Computer Engineering.

