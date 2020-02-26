By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Kids can expect just a little bit of a shorter summer this year, as the Caledonia School District voted to approve the 2020-21 calendar with a start date of Aug. 24, 2020 at their regular meeting on Feb. 18.
The starting date will see middle school, high school and preschool students starting while elementary grades will have two assessment days before officially starting on Aug. 26.
Teachers will have Aug. 17-20 as work days to prepare for the year. With the earlier start date comes longer holiday breaks and the last day of school is estimated to be May 28.
The calendar is pending state approval.
Program
The school board was treated to a demonstration by the Warriors FIRST Technical Challenge (FTC) team, a new robotics activity that allows seventh and eighth graders to participate in robotics. The FIRST FTC technically allows 7-12 graders to join, but Caledonia Coach Jeff Babinski said they want to use FTC as a way to bridge students from FIRST Lego League to FIRST Robotics Competition.
The team demonstrated its robot, which was able to drive, lift and stack blocks. The school board was thoroughly impressed; eventually the board will decide whether to make the activity an official school team (like the high school team) or to keep it as an activity.
“They did a great job figuring out the little segments of it,” Babinski said. “I was real proud of what they were able to do during that first competition. Every one of their five matches their score went up.”
The team earned 14th place out of 30 teams during one of their tournaments. Babinski hoped to find other area schools with FTC teams to have non-conference meets to afford more experience for the kids.
“Keep up the good work,” board member Spencer Yohe commented.
Personnel report
The board accepted the resignation of second grade teacher Peggy Purcell at the end of the school year. The board thanked her for 28 years of service.
The board also accepted the resignation of part-time surround care assistant Leigha Gergen, effective Jan. 31. Gergen recorded four months with the school district.
Craig Hahn was accepted as the head boys’ soccer coach for the 2020-21 school year.
Jay Marschall was accepted as the assistant boys’ soccer coach for the same year as Hahn.
Other news
The board introduced their new board member, Dr. Daniel Small. He was chosen from a round of candidate interviews on Feb. 10. He has been living in Caledonia for the past two and a half years and currently works as a rheumatologist. He looks forward to serving on the board, he said.
Board chair Kelley McGraw announced Feb. 17-21 is School Board Recognition Week.
“Thanks everyone for the extra time you’re putting in,” he said. “It’s much appreciated.”
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School District will be March 16, at 6 p.m. in Room A154 at the middle/high school.
