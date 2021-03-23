By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Nearly a year after going into distance learning, Houston School District is back and the case numbers are decreasing for the county and zip code area.
Superintendent Krin Abraham said the case rate for Houston County was 11.79 and by next week, numbers are projected to be at 5.36. With the rate going under 10, the school has the ability to relax a few guidelines, such as full capacity on buses.
However, Abraham added once something is relaxed, it’s really hard to tighten again. She also gave the example of Fillmore County, which was at a case rate of 9 last week, but recently they were over 22. In her report, she wrote “We are one outbreak away from tightening restrictions again.”
“We’ve been burned before by one blip of a week where it looks positive then blows up again,” she said.
Abraham suggested remaining cautious and waiting until a trend of under 10 was seen for multiple weeks, in an effort to keep the kids in the same learning model.
As far as zip code numbers go, Houston remains at 0 new COVID-19 cases for the second week in a row. Abraham thanked the community for doing their part.
“I’m pretty proud of our zero. I want to thank the community. It shows they’re trying to keep kids in school,” she said.
The district will remain vigilant about screening for the common cold, as the symptoms mimic COVID-19.
Prom, DC, graduation
After a few weeks of being told not to plan anything permanent, guidance was finally released from the state for school districts on prom and graduation events.
For graduation, the school would be able to have 233 people in the gymnasium for the ceremony. With 42 kids graduating, graduates will likely have four tickets each. High school principal Michael Mangan was working with the seniors on the graduation ceremony. Though there are a lot of stipulations with the guidance, at least it is an option, Abraham noted.
Prom guidance looks a little different. Guidelines recommend that people dance six feet apart unless they’re a couple and have been in each other’s contact. The prom committee was working on a few other things to make the night special for students. Prom night is May 1.
“I want to impress upon on everyone, this is school sanctioned, we follow school rules,” Abraham said. “I really hope no one is planning something on their own, outside of school where they don’t have to follow the rules.”
That’s especially important, since the next event students are looking forward to is the Washington, D.C. trip on May 16. About 30 juniors and seniors plan to go. Abraham said the school does not want “someone making really bad choices at prom, not following guidelines and upending the May 16 D.C. trip.”
Targeted services/summer school
The board will plan for summer school to start June 7 and go through June 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. Distance learning hit English and math classes hard, and 20% of the high school population is in need of credit recovery.
The district was able to get students back up to speed in the beginning of this year, but with another bout of distance learning in November, they took two steps forward and one step back, Abraham said.
Currently, the district is using targeted services to help students fill the gap. They will likely need summer school to finish filling that gap. If attending summer school, students will need to be at school in person, even if the course is online.
Other news
The New York City drama trip was rescheduled to July 27-31, 2022 and graduates will be allowed to go. Parents are also encouraged to go along as well.
Abraham encouraged the board to consider several projects under Long-Term Facilities Maintenance funding. Those include improving indoor air quality control, a new camera system at the high school and a kitchen remodel.
The board approved donations from the Houston American Legion for $2,000, Donald Carlson Estate for $1,050, and Ross Himlie Photography for $300, all going toward the new scoreboard purchase. The total cost is about $8,600, but with these donations and potentially a few more, the board’s cost will be about $2,600.
Next meeting
The board will hold a special school board meeting for superintendent interview training with the Minnesota School Board Association on March 25.
The next regular school board meeting will be April 1, at 6 p.m. at the high school library.
