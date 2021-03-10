By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
For Houston High School band director Paul Grupe, music instruction in school is too important to let a pandemic shut it down. So Houston schools used a number of approaches to keep those programs up and running as classrooms moved between in-person and distance learning.
“On the Instrumental Music side, we were fortunate to be able to play in-person for the first quarter (of 2020-2021) using our hybrid model,” Grupe said last week. “We were socially distanced and purchased special student masks, which were designed for CDC-required protection while allowing an opening for their mouthpieces. Mrs. Bartz (elementary band) was able to take some of our junior high band members each day, since all the students could not fit in the band room with the social distancing requirements. We recorded our Fall Concert and put it online for our parents and people in town.
“We started the year in a hybrid model where each Wednesday was a half-day, online for our students. We used the Wednesdays to delve into Musicals, Movie Music and Composers – both Classical and Contemporary.
“During the second quarter, we needed to change to an all-distance learning model. For junior high and senior high band, we used the Minnesota Music Listening Contest Book as our curriculum as well as using Smartmusic for lessons. Smartmusic is an online system in which the teacher can assign exercises out of the students’ method book and the students can see, play, and record them. The students can see green notes as correct and red notes as incorrect. Once the student saves his recording, the teacher can see that it is done and listen to the student’s recording.
“Midway through January, we came back to our hybrid, in-person learning. We currently are having normal rehearsals using masks and preparing music for a May performance. The May performance may be in-person, virtual or possibly held at the band shell at the Nature Center in Houston.”
What else can band enthusiasts look forward to hearing from Houston music students?
“The High School Band is also working on Solo and Ensemble music for a late April date, which is still being worked out. We are hoping to bring a judge to Houston to critique our events here in our own building. Shortly, the high school band will begin work on Memorial Day and graduation music in the hopes of performing for those two events.”
Why is music so important for students to participate in?
“I feel that the music is extremely important. It is one of the most difficult things these students do daily. The combination of left and right brain activity, reading music which is like reading a foreign language, playing their own instrument and matching their playing to 40-plus others, listening and physically fingering all the different notes, playing with articulations, and striving to perform at 100% is required to be successful. In most classes, a student earns an A if he scores 90% correct. Can you imagine the National Anthem or your School Song with 10% of the notes played wrong?
“Music also gives these students a sense of belonging, a cohesive unit of like-minded people who are striving for the same goal. That is extremely important at this time. I like to stress to my students that ‘There is no Bench’ in music. We all contribute, and it is our responsibility to know and perform our part.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.