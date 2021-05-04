Minnesota State College Southeast student Taylor Beardmore has been recognized for her achievements at several DECA events. According to online sources, DECA was formerly known as the Distributive Education Clubs of America, and is a “not-for-profit career and technical student organization with more than 225,000 members in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, DC; Canada, China, Germany, Poland, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain.”
Majoring in the Sales and Retail Management program, Beardmore told the Argus that “Through DECA, students attend competitive event conferences to sharpen their business skills.
“In February, students from the Southeast - Winona DECA chapter attended the Minnesota State Career Development Conference,” she added. “I placed second in Professional Sales and third in Entrepreneurship Operations.
“In April I moved on to Internationals and was privileged to compete against students from all over the world. I chose to focus on my Sales event only. From there I placed seventh overall and ranked as a Top 10 International finalist in Professional Sales. I also partook in a Sales Challenge hosted by England Logistics, of which I also placed as a Top 10 International finalist.
“This year Internationals was supposed to take place in Texas, but with the pandemic it took place virtually for the first time ever. Instead of entering a conference room, students entered a Zoom call and presented to CEOs, executives, marketing managers, and alike. Despite it being a whole different experience than it would have been in person, students from all over the world were still able to make the most of their situation and build on their professional development.”
Beardmore thanked the staff and faculty at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona, who have “immensely helped me in my career development and in finding my true potential... I am currently finishing up my last semester of courses, leaving me with just an internship to complete. I will graduate from MSCS in May of 2022.”
