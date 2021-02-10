By Jordan Gerard

Two seniors have been awarded the Triple A award for the 2020-21 school year. 

Minnesota State High School League Triple A award stands for Academics, Arts and Athletics. 

To qualify for the Triple A award, seniors must: 

-be a high school senior

-have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher

-participate in at least one league-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program

-comply with MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct

-complete the application form and submit it by the deadline

From Caledonia, seniors Dana Augedahl and Dominick Konkel have earned the award. 

Dana Augedahl

Current GPA: 3.2

Art activity: Concert Choir

Athletics: Volleyball and Softball

What makes you strive for success in school? Looking for a good future and the feeling of achieving goals in school.

Plans after high school: Attend The Salon Professional Academy to major in cosmetology. 

What would you tell your peers who also look for success? Set goals and strive to achieve them, it’s very rewarding and a good feeling once those goals are met. 

Dominick Konkel

GPA: 3.921

Art activities: Band and Musical 

Athletics: Soccer and Golf 

What makes you strive for success in school? I think that the hope for future success makes me strive for success in school now. The hope that doing well in school now will help me to achieve a college degree and get a good job.

My current plans for after high school are to attend UW-Platteville for engineering.

Something I would tell my peers who are striving for success would be to try new things to see if they interest you. Broaden your horizons.

