By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
After a lengthy public comment period and board discussion, the Caledonia School Board turned down a masking parameter recommendation that would introduce a “stopgap” if Covid cases were to spike.
At Monday night’s Oct. 18 meeting, the recommendation came from the Strategic Planning Committee and reads as follows, “Should one of the three buildings reach 5 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Minnesota Department of Health identifies that school as a Facility with Cases & Exposures, that building will be required to mask until removed from the MDH list (Re-evaluated each Thursday, but would be a minimum of 14 days masking).”
Superintendent Craig Ihrke explained the district will continue the current policy that’s in place, and this recommendation would “stave off the necessity to go to distance learning” if cases were to spike. Five individuals includes student, teacher or staff. Ihrke said he believes the district has seen the worst of the worst that they’re going to see. If the board would have passed it Monday night, none of the district buildings would be required to mask.
The district also considered the substitute teacher shortage affecting both buildings and other districts in Minnesota. Ihrke said he stepped in as a sub on Monday, and though he enjoyed being in the classroom, it’s not what the district is paying him to do.
If the district did need to go to distance learning, the cause would likely be a shortage of substitutes and teachers, not Covid cases.
“We would continue to get by as well as we could. It comes down to having enough teachers,” Ihrke said. “Without having any Covid cases, we’re getting by ... it really depends on the day.”
The board was hesitant to make a motion. Board member Dr. Dan Small said considering the response of parents and students in a survey, he didn’t think the 14-day masking requirement would be a “viable option.”
“It’s up to parents to keep children at home if they’re sick,” he said. “It just doesn’t seem like the community will go along with forced masking. Hopefully people will be careful.”
Eventually, board member Wendy Woyczik made a motion for the recommendation, but it did not receive a second and failed.
Ihrke also clarified that if 5% of students are showing influenza symptoms, the district has to contact the state, follow their instructions (such as increased cleaning) and potentially shut down for a short period of time. That is a past precedent the state has implemented.
In the public comment period, parents again asked the district to not force kids to mask for any length of time.
Katherine Meyers asked if the policies could be taken off the table and assume kids will be in school for 180 days. She proposed that Caledonia should treat Covid as they treat the flu and masking should be up to each individual.
Emily Goetzinger spoke on different effects masking has on children, from physiological to social to mental.
Shawn Bauer pointed out the substitute shortage began before Covid and ask how Covid funds were being used to remedy that situation. He also said a lot of kids wanted to come to the meeting tonight, but relayed “lots of them feel like it doesn’t matter and it gets put against them in school.”
Karen Ness asked how Strategic Planning Committee members were chosen, noting a disparity between school administration and staff (13), two school board members, county public health staff and three to four parents that are not school employees. She also noted the survey was due at noon on Monday, Oct. 18 and questioned how the committee had time to look at it before the meeting.
Mark Augedahl reminded the school board that he and other parents know their kids better than anyone else.
Melissa Jordan cited other schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa who have ceased contact tracing and only recommending masks. She supports mask choice and no mandates.
MSBA Resolution
The board approved the adoption of a Minnesota School Board Association resolution that will urge Minnesota legislature “to support policies that will address the shortage of regularly licensed, short-call substitute teachers by reducing barriers to licensing and hiring practices as well as increasing retention strategies...”
Those measures include allowing a non-licensed individual with a bachelor’s degree, allowing local districts to hire candidates with an Associate Arts degree, hiring college students who are accepted and enrolled in a teacher prep program for at least two years, supporting locally developed, researched-based, programs to recruit, train and develop substitute teachers or increasing education funding to provide competitive compensation packages.
Candidates still have to complete all district application requirements, fees and background checks prior to beginning work as a substitute teacher.
Other business
The board had little other business, but did approve the resignation of paraprofessional Ellyn Roland, hired Carrie Schoh as a secretary in the elementary building and accepted the snow removal proposal from Schroeder Landscaping and Construction Inc.
The board also rescinded an action from the Sept. 27 meeting, and replaced that with a new vote to accept liability insurance from CM Regent and worker’s compensation insurance through RAS.
The board went into closed session for the superintendent’s evaluation.
A meeting to canvass election results was set for Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.
Winter sports coaches were hired. There was no change in head coaches from the previous year. They are as follows: Shay Mahoney, wrestling; Brad King, boys basketball; Scott Sorenson, girls basketball; and Savannah Kettner, gymnastics.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be Nov. 15, at 6 p.m., in the middle school/high school auditorium.
