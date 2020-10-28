By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was a short October meeting for the Caledonia School Board, as they keep working hard for the students of Caledonia Area School District.
In hires and resignations, the board approved the resignation of Mark Schiltz as a school crossing guard on Highway 44/76, with thanks to his 18 years of service. The board also approved the resignation of Christine McCann as a part-time special education paraprofessional, with thanks to her two years of service.
The board also ratified the hire of Chelsey Kruckow, but then had to reverse that with a resignation from her.
As the weather gets colder and the snowflakes start falling, the board approved a snow removal proposal from Schroeder Landscaping and Construction, Inc. for the 2020-21 school year.
ACT testing
The board voted to pass a motion that students wishing to take the ACT test the first time will not need to pay for that test. If students wish to retake the test in hopes of a better score, the student must pay for consecutive tests. Students are not required to take the ACT test.
Old business
The board discussed two more co-curricular contracts from the September meeting. Dustin Moburg for band and Ross Martin for choir were both approved. The contracts are contingent upon participation numbers in each of the activities.
Other news
The board set a special board meeting to canvass the results of the Nov. 3 school board election. That meeting is set for Nov. 6, at 7 a.m. at school.
Administrative reports
Elementary Principal Susan Link reported Zoom parent teacher conferences went well and feedback was positive. Parents enjoyed the Zoom option because it was able to fit into their lifestyle, as some parents were able to Zoom into the conference on their work break. Staff also liked the Zoom option and noted parents seemed to be less hurried.
Elementary Warrior and Strong Days were reconfigured to coincide with the middle/high school Gold and Black days in the event the elementary school will be in a hybrid situation, which will also keep families together if the district has students in both buildings.
Middle/high school principal Nathan Boler said hybrid learning is going well considering the circumstances and staff is continuing to look for ways to improve and better support struggling students.
In contrast to elementary conferences, Boler reported attendance for middle and high school was down, likely due to the virtual format. He noted with the availability of cell phones and email, teachers and parents are able to communicate as needed.
He added they are continuing to search for two full time special education paraprofessionals and a media specialist.
Community education Coordinator Gretchen Juen said letters were sent to 50 families for early childhood screening, which is scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14. Options were also being discussed for School Age Care if they needed to move to distance learning.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke said the district continues to have meetings with a regional support team and they’ve also had several discussions with Houston County Public Health about COVID numbers. He mentioned Houston County still has lower numbers compared to surrounding counties, but La Crosse was still seeing high numbers of new cases.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium, with masks and social distancing in mind.
