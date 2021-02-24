By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A project in the works, North Warrior Avenue is one step closer to an extension to State Highway 76, after the Caledonia School Board passed a resolution of support at its regular meeting on Feb. 16.
City of Caledonia Public Works/Zoning Director Casey Klug was at the board meeting on Tuesday night to answer any questions from board members.
Dr. Dan Small asked about the bike path.Klug confirmed the bike path would go along the new extension, which will be lengthened about 950 feet.
Eventually, a crosswalk would be added at the intersection of Highway 76 and N. Warrior Avenue, but the state will likely need a traffic study. The speed limit will also need to be lowered to 40 mph or less for that area. It’s also likely that a sidewalk will also be added.
New board member
The board swore in Erin Hammell as an interim school board member, after a special meeting on Feb. 8 to interview three candidates for the vacant position. Hammell replaces board member Kelley McGraw.
The board also recognized School Board Recognition Week, Feb. 22-26. Board chair Matt Blocker thanked members for the time and work they put into their positions.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke echoed that and said “it’s a battle every year, but this year has been like the weather.”
Reports
Elementary Principal Susan Link said two classes were quarantining, but if students had COVID in the past 90 days, they have been able to come back to school.
Elementary student council approached Link with a warm breakfast choice idea, such as scrambled eggs. Those new ideas were in the works.
Middle/High School Principal Nathan Boler said the school was currently in phase 2.5 of the phased re-entry to school plan. He personally liked this idea, as it allows students access to the building every day, but students may also work from home if they are successful.
Students are still able to get take-home meals from the kitchen for days they do not plan to be in school, and a few meals have been delivered to families in quarantine.
Liv Myhre and Ella Hoscheit took first and second respectively in the middle school spelling bee. Both move onto the regional bee.
Ihrke gave a COVID case numbers update. Recently, Houston County cases have dropped below 50. Zip code wise, Eitzen had no cases, Brownsville had 22 and Caledonia recently had 86 cases.
“We’re still a little higher than everyone around us, but we’re headed in the right direction,” he said.
Vaccination-wise, school staff who wanted a vaccine will have had their first shot and some were receiving the second dose.
District Finance Director Barb Meyer reminded families to get applications in for Pandemic EBT cards (P-EBT).
She told the board the district would need to look into a new phone system soon, as the local person who helps solve current phone issues said the system was on the last physical port. The phone system was first replaced after the new school was built, and then again in 2010.
Other news
The board approved the 2021-22 school year calendar, which has school starting onAug. 23 for middle school, high school and preschool,right after the Houston County Fair. There will be two assessment days for elementary students.
The board accepted the resignation of Glenda Solberg as the middle/high school facilities technician, with thanks for her 17.5 years of service.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be March 15, at 6 p.m. in the middle/high school auditorium, with social distancing in mind and masks, with an option to participate via Zoom. Contact the high school for that link.
