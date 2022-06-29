By Jordan Gerard
Caledonia School Board is getting its ducks in a row for the 2022-23 school year.
The board accepted the budget for the 2022-23 school year. Finance director Barb Meyer said the general fund had a negative balance of $46,126, but the total fund balance was a positive $586,320 (with additions of food service, community services, capital projects fund, debt retirement, scholarship fund and activity fund). The goal is to see how the district could sustain the new additions without using ESSER (covid-19 relief funds) dollars.
The district added a dean of students position and a third of section of first grade. Some revenue was also reduced, such as Hiawatha Valley Education District (HVED) no longer renting the same amount of space. Revenue was based on 734 students.
The district is also estimating how the budget will be affected by the new infant and toddler daycare, and all-day pre-school. Revenue from the daycare will go back to community education. Meyer said they project going negative for the first year or two, and then hope to turn things around.
She reported the summer food program was going well, with 20-30 kids coming for breakfast and about 100 for lunch, if summer school is in session and daycares stop by. Meyer also reminds students and families that applications are needed this year in order to receive free and reduced lunch prices.
Other news
The board accepted a donation from Chris and Christine Graw for a “generous donation of hardcover books to the elementary media center.”
The board accepted resignations and hires. They also accepted Stacey Parkhurst Meyer’s request to become a part-time English teacher. Principal Nathan Boler said there are three sections of English throughout the high school. English grades 11 and 12 were offered through SMSU and the district tried to move those courses to Southeast Tech this year, but Southeast Tech said Caledonia’s teachers were not licensed to teach College in the Schools and with one year left on getting that qualification, they weren’t going to do the work, Boler relayed. He clarified that unless a teacher had all 18 credits in teaching college level courses, high school teachers are not able to teach College in the Schools.
The board approved prices from Pan-O-Gold for bread products for the 2022-23 school year, prices from Ziebell’s Foods for milk products and Kwik Trip for gas prices. The posted pump price on June 13, 2022 (when the bid was received) was $4.79, but the district will pay a net price of $4.24 per gallon.
Four school board seats will be up for election in the November election on Nov. 8. The board approved a resolution for filing affidavits of candidacy from Aug. 2 to 16.
The board accepted a lease from HVED for the PAES lab.
Administrative reports
Elementary principal Susan Link provided a summary to the end of the year and thanked staff for all of their efforts. The wax museum, fifth grade science fair and safety patrol picnic were all successful. Kindergarten Academy was held in the first weeks of June, giving young learners a chance to see their classrooms, meet classmates and their teachers.
Positions are open for paraprofessionals to work at the elementary school. Link said paras who have left shared how much they enjoyed working at Caledonia Area Elementary.
Middle/High school principal Nathan Boler said they wrapped up the year with senior awards and graduation. Field trips included seventh graders to Eagle Bluff and sixth graders to the Twin Cities. He reports that report cards should be coming soon. The district had to wait for Minnesota Virtual Academy students to finish their school year, which was about two weeks longer than Caledonia.
Community Education director Gretchen Juan said almost call preschool options are full. T-ball and PeeWees had 185 participants, while gymnastics camp had 90 participants. She reported the first phase of the application for the new daycare was approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.