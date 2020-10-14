Spencer Yohe
Tell us a little about yourself
Completing my third term on the ISD # 299 Board of Education, grew up in Sheldon Township, and graduated from Caledonia High School in 1968.
Graduated from Winona State University in 1972 and went into my chosen profession of teaching and coaching. “The past 48 years has been a vocation and rewarding!”
Still a substitute teacher today and a small business owner. Live in Eitzen!
Why are you running for School Board and what will you focus on while serving?
Giving back to education, and support for our local schools and their unwavering pursuit of what’s best for students. Every child deserves a great education. Student Achievement is a top priority, with focus on the outcomes!
Proud of our outstanding teacher and support staff. A few years back Caledonia Area Schools (Including the communities of Caledonia, Brownsville, Eitzen and Freeburg) ranked 16th best in the state!
What do you see as the most important topic for Caledonia School District?
Our excellent leadership is a great team of administrators, business manager, human resources, administrative assistant, teachers and support staff, athletic and extra curriculars, maintenance, cooks, etc, will help get us thru these most challenging times.
We have some great legislators on the education finance committee, and they will continue to push for equitable fair funding, along with school safety. Have close ties with three of them on the education finance, and tax committees!
How should the district continue to mange its ongoing maintenance in both buildings?
We’ve outstanding hires in those departments, and they work closely with the superintendent and business manager. We have to work within the budget for those improvements.
How can the district help students to be prepared for college, the workforce, and life after school?
We have a number of teachers that teach college course offerings, and our administration, and counselors work closely with those colleges. Our vocational departments and counselors do a great job with career fairs and the opportunities they present. Most of all, our great staff teaches “Life Long Lessons!”
Dr. Daniel Small
Tell us a little about yourself
Dr. Daniel Small is a physician specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of immunological and inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, vasculitis, and connective tissue diseases.
He has always sought innovative ways of approaching problems in his work, in his training, and in looking at social and economic problems.
He brings this experience to bear on his work with the school board. At age 16, he was the first person admitted early decision to the Brown Medical School and was in the first graduating class of the Brown Medical School.
He has worked with the Brown University admissions program from his time in medical school to the present and understands how high school students can be successfully matriculated in a top university program.
Dr. Small has served as the medical director of two multispecialty groups, served on advisory boards of the Sjögren’s Foundation, the Arthritis Foundation, and the Florida Osteoporosis Foundation.
He has been recognized nationally for his research work, teaching, and patient care of Sjögren’s Syndrome by the Sjögren’s Foundation.
Why are you running for School Board and what will you focus on while serving?
Dr. Small and his wife Jan love living here and want to contribute to the success of our community. Serving on the school board is a way of giving back to the community.
What do you see as the most important topic for Caledonia School District?
Dr. Small currently feels the most important current topic is helping to navigate the difficult task of keeping our students, teachers, and staff healthy and actively engaged in learning through the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.
How should the district continue to mange its ongoing maintenance in both buildings?
Dr. Small has been very impressed with the excellent work done to maintain our school buildings in top condition by the staff. They have done so in a cost effective way. Continuing attention to maintenance is a priority.
How can the district help students to be prepared for college, the workforce, and life after school?
We appreciate so much the great work our parents have done to raise responsible and respectful students who understand that keeping the school looking pristine is part of Warrior pride.
